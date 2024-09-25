Virginia Workers' Compensation Attorney Corey Pollard Named To 2025 Best Lawyers List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corey Pollard, a leading workers' compensation attorney based in Richmond, has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for 2025. Pollard has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2020, a testament to his continued excellence and commitment to workers' compensation law in Virginia.

Pollard's selection for the Best Lawyers list is based on a rigorous peer-review process that identifies attorneys known for their professional expertise and dedication to client service. With years of experience representing injured workers throughout Virginia, Pollard has built a reputation for securing favorable outcomes in even the most challenging workers' compensation cases.

If you suffered a serious injury on the job, while working off-site, or traveling for work, and are unable to return to your pre-injury job or any type of work due to a physical or mental condition causing permanent disability, you can rely on Virginia workers' compensation lawyer Corey Pollard to provide outstanding legal representation.

Corey Pollard has developed a reputation as“THE Virginia Workers' Compensation Lawyer.” Known for his commitment to representing employees and their families, Pollard is one of the most experienced work injury attorneys in the state. He takes the time to listen to each client's story, understands what they're going through, and strives to achieve the best possible outcome for them.

Over the years, Corey Pollard has secured more than $50 million in settlements and verdicts across Virginia, representing clients in cases involving personal injury , workers' compensation, Social Security disability, traumatic brain injury (TBI) , spinal cord injury (SCI), product liability, and construction accidents.

This recognition further solidifies Corey Pollard's standing as one of Virginia's top workers' compensation attorneys, known for his comprehensive knowledge of the law and his tireless advocacy on behalf of his clients.

