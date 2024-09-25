Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Supports Tunnel To Towers 5K Run New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announces today that their spirit of community involvement has expanded to include New York's famed Tunnel to Towers 5K Run taking place this Sunday. The annual event is in honor of the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, and mirrors firefighter Stephen

Siller's final steps from the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers on that fateful day back in 2001.

The first 5K back in 2002 drew 1500 participants. In the 23 years since, the event has grown quite substantially; this year's run has 40,000 registrants. Not only impressive, but impactful, considering the proceeds go toward such initiatives as healthcare for first responders, financial support for victims' family members, and providing houses for gold-star families and homeless veterans.

The foundation's mantra is "While we have time, let us do good," and surely, Tunnel to Towers has spent the past two decades living up to that ideal. Legal Bay adheres to the same principals when it comes to their own philanthropic efforts, and is proud to contribute to such a worthy cause. Their commitment to community outreach is only one of the many reasons why they're known as one of the best lawsuit loan companies in the industry.

For anyone interested in getting involved with T2T, whether by participating in the run/walk or simply making a donation of any amount, information can be found here: Tunnel to Towers 5K

Legal Bay's very own CEO, Chris Janish, is not only contributing monetarily to the cause, but physically as well. "It is with great pleasure that Legal-Bay will be committing financial support to this great charity-one that hits home for me personally, due to my office location on Wall Street near the World Trade Center on 9/11. I look forward not only to our company's financial commitment, but participating in the 5K this Sunday as well."

