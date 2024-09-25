Christy Sports Season Rental Reservations Now Available For 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Affordable Season Rentals and Ongoing Partnerships Make Winter Sports Accessible for Families and Children

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, announces the return of its popular full-season ski and snowboard gear rental program for the 2024-25 season. The program lowers the cost of utilizing high-quality gear and encourages families to get out on the snow together. Guests have the option of reserving their equipment now at christysports.com/rentals or walking into participating locations starting September 27, 2024.







With the Christy Sports season rental program, customers rent once and use their gear all season. The program offers a more customized experience than a trade-up program, with the flexibility to exchange sizes or gear at any point during the season to accommodate growth spurts, as well as a complimentary tune-up, equipment fitting, and support at any of Christy Sports' 50+ locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Washington.

New this year, Christy Sports introduces season rental packages starting at just $99 for kids six and under. To further support families and help get the youngest adventurers ready for the slopes, Christy Sports offers special junior season rental + season pass bundles. Loveland Bundles start at $289 (Ages 6-14) and Monarch Bundles start at $343 (Ages 7-12). These bundles combine affordable rentals with season-long mountain access, making it easier for kids to get on the slopes, whether they are beginners or aspiring experts. Christy Sports Kids Bundles are only available at Front Range locations.







Adult season gear rental packages are designed to meet the needs of every level of skier or snowboarder and start at just $239 in Colorado and Utah, and $329 in Washington. Snow sport enthusiasts can choose an all-inclusive package or rent a pair of boots, skis, or a board, offering one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the great outdoors all winter.

In a move to continue making winter sports more accessible for kids, Christy Sports has continued its partnership with Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) as the 2024 Presenting Sponsor for the Ski Passport Program. This program gives kids from third through sixth grade access to discounted or free skiing and snowboarding at 20 Colorado Ski Country USA member ski areas , ensuring more young people have the opportunity to explore winter sports. As part of this partnership, Christy Sports is providing two days of free rental gear for kids and an additional 15% off-season rentals booked by December 15, 2024, as well as discounts on helmets for passport participants to ensure safety on the slopes.

“We are thrilled to continue our Ski Passport Program in 2024. Christy Sports' involvement is crucial for integrating the next generation into the snow sport industry through their continuous work in removing barriers of entry,” said Sarah Beatty, Director of Communications, Colorado Ski Country USA.“We also get to team up to teach new skiers and snowboarders how to stay safe on the slopes by equipping them with proper gear fittings and going over the National Ski Areas Association's 10-part Responsibility Code. Together with Christy Sports, we're making more opportunities for young people to experience the thrill of the slopes while building a more inclusive community.”

Ski Passports are available to purchase for $67 with no limits, which helps parents with multiple children. In addition, Passports are not exclusive to residents of Colorado. Anyone can purchase a Passport including families visiting from out of state.

As part of its ongoing commitment to accessibility and safety Christy Sports partners with CSCUSA, Woodward Park City, She Jumps, SOS Outreach, and Share Winter to continue its mission of helping more people and kids enjoy the outdoors and make the most of the mountain lifestyle by providing the highest quality gear and services at an exceptional value. For more information and to book your season rental online, visit . For more information on the Passport Program, head to .

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we've been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren't just a job for us, it's a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests' healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit .

