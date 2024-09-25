Architessa Acquires Florida-Based Tile Company Gulf Tile Distributors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As of Friday, September 20th, 2024, Tile and stone brand Architessa has acquired Gulf Tile Distributors – including their Tampa, Florida showroom. The newly re-opened Tampa showroom was converted from a 100-year-old cigar factory with three levels and is located at 2802 N Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33607.

Architessa has acquired Gulf Tile Distributors, a local family-owned tile company that has served the Florida market for many decades.“Architessa is proud to carry the legacy of Frank John Garcia and his father through our family-owned business,” said David Benson, President of Architessa.“This expansion reflects Architessa's commitment to growing with our customers, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our trusted products and services to the vibrant Tampa community.”

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces. Architessa is a certified women-owned business.

