Travel Sentry Product Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voting now open!

Licensed brands have nominated their most deserving products, and now consumers can vote for their favorite from each category.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Travel Sentry ® is excited to announce that for its 2024 Product Awards is now open to the public. Consumers and travel enthusiasts can have their say and recognize the best in travel innovation and sustainability across four key categories:Best Hard-Shell LuggageBest Soft Side LuggageBest PadlockSustainable ProductWith brands nominating their most deserving products, consumers can vote for their favorite from each category. This is important for the industry to keep creating and designing products customers want and need.Voting is open until 10th October 2024. To vote, visitThis year's nominees include leading brands who have developed unique products that redefine luggage durability and demonstrate commitment to eco-friendly designs, promoting sustainable travel. Each nominee demonstrates dedication to the industry and travel security.Voting is simple and accessible to everyone. To find out more about each product, email: ...Vote here:About Travel SentryTravel Sentry is the licensing company behind the TSA Lock system, recognizable by its trademarked Red Diamond. Using Travel Sentry-approved locks allows luggage to be opened, inspected and relocked by security authorities without damage. The Red Diamond is a symbol of trust and quality worldwide.

Molly St Johnston

Travel Sentry

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.