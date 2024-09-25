Maldives announces humanity ‘in deep trouble’

(MENAFN) During the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu delivered a compelling address, highlighting the urgent need for global solutions to a myriad of crises affecting humanity. Speaking at the United Nations chamber in New York, he emphasized that every nation is grappling with significant challenges, including conflict, poverty, hunger, climate change, the widening wealth gap, rising living costs, migration issues, and opioid addiction.



Muizzu presented a stark visual representation of the global situation, displaying a map marked in red to signify countries in crisis, underscoring the pervasive nature of these problems. He stated, “Humanity is in deep trouble facing an ever-growing list of crises,” and called for a transformation in the way nations collaborate, insisting on the need for "Nations United in harmony, not United Nations in misery."



Looking ahead to 2040, Muizzu shared his vision for the Maldives as a nation that is relevant, resilient, respected, inclusive, and committed to sustainability and democratic governance. However, he stressed that achieving this vision would require robust support from the international community.



Critically, the Maldivian leader pointed to what he perceives as the United Nation’s failures: its inability to combat climate change and environmental degradation, to prevent war and genocide, and to address issues of exploitation and inequality. He urged the global body to rise to the occasion and provide the necessary support to help nations like the Maldives navigate these challenges effectively.



Muizzu's address serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of global crises and the pressing need for united action to foster a more equitable and sustainable world. The Maldives, like many other nations, stands at a crossroads, seeking the international partnership needed to realize its aspirations for the future.

MENAFN25092024000045015687ID1108713775