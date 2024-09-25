Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market 2024-2030: Growth Opportunities In Recovery Of Valuable Nutrients From Industrial Wastewater Sludge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Water treatment Chemicals Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the rising need for chemical-based water treatment for effective industrial process water and environmental management, the need for water treatment chemicals is on the rise, with chemical-based methods playing a vital role in key processes of coagulation, flocculation, filtration, pH adjustment, disinfection, microbe control, scale and corrosion inhibition, antifoaming, and impurity removal operations. The growth of key end-use industries and their rising awareness of sustainable water treatment and their rising targets for treated water quality to achieve sustainability goals and changing regulatory requirements will be the main impacting factors for the global water treatment chemicals market for industrial applications until 2030.
This study segments the global industrial water treatment chemicals market by key chemical type, end-use industry, and treated water type. End-use industries include power generation, oil and gas, pulp and paper, chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, and other end-use sectors comprising metals and metallurgy, textiles, leather tanning, and all other processing, services, and manufacturing industries combined.
Coagulants, flocculants, activated carbon, pH conditioners, disinfectants and biocides, scale and corrosion inhibitors, antifoams, and other chemical types (ion exchange resins and chelating agents combined) are the types of industrial water treatment chemicals covered in this study. Growth of the end-use industries covered in the study will cumulatively contribute to demand growth for water treatment, thereby contributing to the demand growth for industrial water treatment chemicals.
For each chemistry type, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by end-use industry application. The report examines market shares for the top industrial water treatment chemical manufacturers at the global level.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Developing and Syncing Advanced Digital Platforms with Chemistries Recovery of Valuable Nutrients from Industrial Wastewater Sludge Developing Sustainable Chemistries
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Overview of Main Water Treatment Chemistries by Chemical Type Pre-use Water (Process and Raw Water) and Post-use Water (Wastewater) Treatment Distribution Channels: Scenarios Outlining Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Consumers
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals
Competitive Environment Key Competitors Market Characteristics and Overview Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry Volume Forecast by End-use Industry Revenue Forecast by Chemical Type Volume Forecast by Chemical Type Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030 Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis Average Price Forecast Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share United Nations SDGs and the Global Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market Case Study: Development of Chemistries with Phosphorus Removal as a Primary Benefit The Role of Digital Transformation: Process Optimization of Chemical-based Water Treatment for Sustainability, Economy, and Operational Efficiency
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Coagulants
Segment Characteristics and Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry Volume Forecast by End-use Industry Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Disinfectants and Biocides
Segment Characteristics and Overview Growth Metrics Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry Volume Forecast by End-use Industry Forecast Analysis by End-use Industry Percent Volume by Treated Water Type, 2023 and 2030
Best Practice Recognition in Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals
Best Practice Recognition Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
