Automotive Efficiency On The Rise : Global Automotive Pumps Market To Hit $27.02 Billion By 2032 With 5.5% CAGR AMR

he automotive pumps market in Asian countries has witnessed significant growth and is poised to offer compelling opportunities in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Pump Market ," The automotive pump was valued at $16.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages -The global automotive pumps market has seen significant growth and change due to rising fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, stringent government regulations on emission norms. In addition, technological advancement in automotive pumps, development of autonomous vehicles presents significant opportunities for market expansion.The surge in the production and sales of vehicles, coupled with growing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the need for energy-efficient vehicles are driving the requirement for automotive pumps. The hybrid electric vehicle demand across the globe is anticipated to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period due to rising environmental concerns and fuel saving. Recent technological advancement has resulted in the development of hybrid vehicle technology for SUVs and larger-size vehicles, which are significantly propelling the growth of the automotive pumps.The fuel injection pump segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the fuel injection pump segment held the highest market share in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.2% as the fuel injection pumps regulates the quantity of fuel delivered, ensuring that the engine receives the right amount of power. However, the water pump segment is witnessing a highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in trend toward engine downsizing to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.The mechanical segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on technology, the mechanical segment held the highest market share in 2022 registering a CAGR of 5.2% as the mechanical fuel pumps operate by using a suction mechanism to draw fuel from the tank's bottom. A diaphragm is responsible for creating this suction, and a valve prevents the fuel from returning to the tank after the pump is filled. This mechanism is very important for proper functioning of the vehicles. The electric segment is estimated to reach a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period owing to surge in fleet of electric vehicles. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan are placing a strong emphasis on environmental awareness and the adoption of new technologies, fostering the expansion of high-performance electric vehicles.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period registering a CAGR of 5.8%, owing to enhanced lifestyles and economic conditions which is driving shifts in consumer preferences worldwide. The automotive pumps market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period with rise in purchasing power and disposable income, increased brand visibility, and competition among OEMs to provide enhanced features, as they are deployed in the vehicle engine to increase the overall efficiency of the cars.The OEM segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period registering a CAGR of 5.7%, as the pumps play a central role in thermal management systems, facilitating the circulation of the appropriate coolant volume. The contribution of electric water pumps in supplying coolant as required plays a key role in lowering the fuel consumption of traditional powertrains. This increases the sales of pumps in automotive applications.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, the implementation of numerous government campaigns, the proliferation of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models, and continuous improvement in battery technology are collectively propelling the automotive pumps market . However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in disposable income and increase in the production and sales of four- wheelers.Leading Market Players: -GMB CorporationSchaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KGMitsubishi Electric CorporationAisin Seiki Co., Ltd.MAHLE GmbHAisan Industry Co., Ltd.Continental AGValeoRobert Bosch GmbHJohnson Electric Holdings LimitedInterested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

