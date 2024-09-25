MS Andiamo By Baz Yacht Design Wins Bronze In A' Yacht And Marine Vessels Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MS Andiamo

Baz Yacht Design Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative 44m Motorsailer Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of yacht design, has announced Baz Yacht Design as a Bronze winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category for their outstanding work on the MS Andiamo, a 44m motorsailer. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the MS Andiamo design within the yacht industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in both design and engineering.The MS Andiamo design showcases the relevance of Baz Yacht Design's approach to current trends and needs within the yacht industry. By seamlessly blending classic elements with modern, sophisticated design features, the MS Andiamo aligns with and advances industry standards and practices. This innovative design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in equal measure.What sets the MS Andiamo apart is its unique combination of smooth lines, arcs, and softened edges, complemented by glimpses of bronze details and two contrasting wood veneers. The arc bedheads in the master and guest cabins define a new design approach, cementing the MS Andiamo as a timeless modern classic. These distinctive features not only enhance the yacht's aesthetic appeal but also contribute to its functionality, particularly in high seas navigation.The recognition bestowed by the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award serves as a motivator for the Baz Yacht Design team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This acknowledgment may foster further exploration and advancement in the realm of luxury motorsailer design, inspiring the brand to push the boundaries of what is possible while maintaining their commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences for yacht owners and their guests.Team MembersThe MS Andiamo was designed by a talented team at Baz Yacht Design, including Bilge Zaptçıoğlu Atal and Barbaros Atal. The exterior design and naval architecture were handled by Ginton Naval Architects, while the interior and exterior areas were designed by Baz Yacht Design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Baz Yacht DesignBAZ Yacht Design is a multidisciplinary yacht design studio based in Turkey, founded by an interior designer architect and a naval architect and marine engineer. Specializing in yacht exterior design, interior design, and engineering, BAZ Yacht Design collaborates with its sister company, BAZ Yacht Solutions, to provide a comprehensive "one point solution" from conceptual design stages to yacht fitout for furniture and accessory supply. Their primary goal is to create yachts that enable owners to enjoy unforgettable moments on board.About Ark YachtArk Yacht is a professional yacht builder specializing in custom-made sailing and motor yachts constructed in steel and aluminum. Since its establishment, Ark Yacht has strived to create and build yachts that embody each client's dreams. Placing the wishes, ideas, and expectations of their clients at the heart of every project, Ark Yacht's mission is to create exceptional, high-quality, and cost-efficient yachts - whether classic or modern - within the agreed time limits, using sophisticated craftsmanship, quality materials, and state-of-the-art technologies.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovation in yacht design, sustainability and efficiency, integration of technology, comfort and luxury, safety measures, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, space optimization, material quality, structural integrity, navigation ease, energy conservation, water resistance, adaptability to conditions, economic viability, environmental impact, craftsmanship excellence, durability and longevity, maintenance simplicity, and user-friendly interface. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award is a highly respected competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including creative yacht designers, innovative design agencies, cutting-edge companies, prominent marine vessel manufacturers, and influential brands within the yacht and marine vessel design industries. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional yacht and marine vessel design skills, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Awards are now in their 16th year and driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

