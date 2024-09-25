Garnier enters the Suncare category with a breakthrough innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 24, 2024: Garnier, a global leader in green beauty, has forayed into the suncare category with the launch of its ground-breaking Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen. The lightweight formula offers broad-spectrum protection with SPF50 and PA++++, that safeguards the skin from 99% sun damage. Enriched with Vitamin C, this sunscreen not only protects but also helps correct dark spots. Additionally, the brand has also introduced a revolutionary Super UV Invisible Air-Mist Sunscreen that can be easily applied even over makeup. Both products leave no white cast, are suitable for all Indian skin types, and offer a comfortable, everyday option for those seeking high-performance sun protection. With this launch, Garnier enters one of the largest and fastest growing categories and solidifies its position in skincare.



India is a UV hotspot with a high UV index throughout the year making suncare an essential category but still not a daily habit amongst many Indians. With the introduction of the Super UV sunscreens, Garnier aims to create awareness and education at scale about the importance of sunscreen usage, every day in every season.



Anshuman Wanchu General Manager, Garnier, L’Oréal India, said, “We are thrilled to launch the Garnier Super UV Sunscreens that are tested on and made for Indian skin tones and types. The rising demand for sun protection and Garnier’s global expertise is a winning combination to introduce products that are effective, lightweight, easy to use and accessible. This brand milestone strengthens our commitment to democratise beauty for all consumers. To support this launch, we have developed a comprehensive marketing strategy that integrates digital and traditional platforms, influencer collaborations, and on-ground activations."



Pooja Hegde, Garnier India Brand Ambassador, said, “I’m a firm believer of using SPF every day, no matter what the season. I now never step out without applying the Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum Sunscreen that feels as light as air on my skin. The innovative Invisible Air Mist Sunscreen is my go-to for reapplication, even over makeup. I can't wait for consumers to experience these ground-breaking sunscreens and share my excitement!"



Vedang Raina, recently announced as a Garnier India Brand Ambassador, added, "Garnier’s skincare approach aligns perfectly with what I believe in—effortless, effective skin protection, every day. The Garnier Super UV Sunscreens are ideal for anyone seeking powerful sun defense without the heaviness. I’m proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for Garnier as it champions a new era of suncare.”



The Garnier Super UV Invisible Serum and Super UV Air-Mist Sunscreen are now widely available across stores and ecommerce platforms at INR 349 and INR 599, respectively.







