Turkish defense manufacturer Canik looks to form new collaborations in Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkish defense firm Canik stated that it is aiming to establish new collaborations at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2024).



Accompanied by AEI Systems and Unirobotics, which are fraction of the Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS) group as well, Canik is showing its products at the three-day exhibition, which started on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday. This involves the Canik M2 QCB heavy machine gun, which is right now in operational status with the Azerbaijani Navy and measures 12.7x99 mm.



The firm's additional models, for example the Canik M2F and Canik M3, have gained prominent attention from participants as well.



Moreover, the event is going to underscore the creative solutions of AEI Systems' low-recoil VENOM LR medium-caliber cannon along with the advanced Remote-Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) industrialized by Unirobotics.



Additionally, the expo lets Canik to engage with potential associates to enlarge military collaboration in the area and display its high-tech products to both local and global markets.



The board member of Canik responsible for foreign trade, Didem Aral, highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic significance, stating that the firm is making efforts to enhance collaboration.



“We are committed to providing high-quality and reliable products to meet Azerbaijan’s defense needs,” Aral declared, underlining that the use of Canik’s products, chiefly the M2 QCB, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shows the power of the two-sided defense partnership.

