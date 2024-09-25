India-Germany Bilateral Series Will Revive Spirit Of Hockey In Delhi: Harmanpreet Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement ahead of the two-match bilateral series against Germany, saying the series is about "reviving the spirit of hockey in the capital".

The two-match series is set to be played on October 23 and 24 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. It series will mark the return of men's international hockey to the capital after a decade, with the last match at the venue played in January 2014 during the Hockey World League Final - Men's Round 4.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Harmanpreet said,“Playing in front of home fans in Delhi after so many years is truly special for us as a team. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium holds a lot of history and memories and to lead the team here will be a huge honour. The energy of playing in front of our home crowd is unmatched, and I know the fans will turn up in big numbers to support us.”

He further added,“Germany is one of the top teams in world hockey, and playing against them will be a great challenge for us. It's important for our preparation as we gear up for major tournaments ahead. We are working hard, and this series will give us the opportunity to test ourselves against a very strong opponent.”

On the return of international hockey to Delhi, Harmanpreet remarked,“It's been over a decade since Delhi has hosted an international hockey match, and we are excited to bring the sport back to the capital. This series is not just about the two teams playing; it's about reviving the spirit of hockey in Delhi. We hope this will inspire more young players from the region to take up the game.”

Notably, this two-match series is not only a highlight for Delhi but also part of Hockey India's vision to promote the game across the country. In recent years, Hockey India has expanded its efforts beyond Odisha, which has become a hub for hockey, to bring the sport to other cities.

Last year, Chennai hosted the Men's Asian Champions Trophy, while Ranchi welcomed both the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier.

This November, Rajgir, a city in Bihar, will host the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy, adding another chapter to the growing footprint of hockey in India. Now, with international hockey returning to Delhi, Hockey India is ensuring the game continues to thrive in different regions.