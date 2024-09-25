Watani Al Emarat Foundation Launches 12Th Edition Of Flag Protectors' Initiative

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 25 September 2024:

Watani Al Emarat Foundation has kicked-off the 12th edition in a row of the 'Flag Protectors' initiative, in line with its mission to spread the culture of respecting the UAE's flag and preserving it as a symbol of national identity and sovereignty. This nationwide, awareness-raising program, which runs till October 31, 2024, coincides with the occasion of the Flag Day adopted by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai. This initiative serves as a powerful reminder that good citizenship is rooted in responsible behaviour and practices as well as a respect for national symbols.

An annual initiative, the 'Flag Protectors' initiative aims to foster a sense of national pride and unity, as well as encourage all segments of society to uphold the values and principles that define the flag, which stand for sacrifice, peace, spreading goodwill, and protecting the country. It also aims to raise awareness and understanding of the flag etiquette and ceremonies, in addition to highlighting the means to preserve its grandeur. This initiative targets government and private institutions, schools, universities and homes.

His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said:“The UAE flag symbolises the nation's rich history and represents the relentless efforts of our founding fathers with their authentic ideals and lofty aspirations. By organising the 12th edition of the 'Flag Protectors' initiative, we aim to highlight the significance of fostering a culture of respect for and preserving the national flag. This is further a true reflection of our unwavering dedication to advancing the principles of good citizenship and strengthening national identity.”

The Foundation aimed to involve a wide range of organisations and institutions to participate in this initiative and strengthen its role in fostering a culture of respect the flag. The entities included neighbourhood councils, schools and universities, trade centres, partners and stakeholders, as well as volunteers and individual contributors. This is in recognition of the significance of cooperation among members of society in raising the nation's flag properly and strengthening their sense of national responsibility.

The initiative is based on an intensive media campaign to popularise the Flag Protocol, distribute around fifty thousand flags, and conduct a series of workshops, most notably the 'Flag Protocol Workshop'. This workshop seeks to publicise the history of the UAE flag and its federal law, in addition to clarifying the approved standards of the country's flag and the right ways to handle it in a manner that preserves its dignity.