In 2019, Odila Castillo Bonilla Was A Civil Servant. Today, Odila Is A Prosperous Multimillionaire.

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Odila Castillo Bonilla, Pictured Above in Her Offices in the Park of Costa de Este





In 2019, Odila Castillo Bonilla was a civil servant like any other of the tens of thousands who work for the public service. She worked in the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic as a advisor. The new PRD arrived when she had already been working there for some years. Under the previous administration, she worked for the Superior Office, headed by Comptroller Gerardo Solís.

Today, the former official is a prosperous multimillionaire. She owns a dozen apartments in Panama City; she lives in a luxurious penthouse in the exclusive, walled residential area of ​​Santa María; she spends her days of leisure in an apartment on the coast of Buenaventura, and she owns an expensivecommercial premises in David, in her native Chiriquí. Her new office is finely decorated after buying four commercial premises in Costa del Este. In her local bank account she has millions of dollars. Is it time to investigate or is this just one lucky lady in business?