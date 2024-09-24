Highmark, US Digestive Health Reach New Contract Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH and EXTON, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark and US Digestive have announced that the two organizations reached agreement on a new five-year contract that ensures long-term, in-network access to specialized gastrointestinal (GI) care for Highmark members in Pennsylvania and Delaware, effective September 20.



US Digestive Health's previous contract with Highmark expired on July 1, 2024.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement with US Digestive Health so that our members may continue to have the broadest possible access to care close to home,” said Kate Musler, senior vice president of Health Plan Risk Management & Provider Networks for Highmark.“We believe this agreement is beneficial for the community we serve and for both organizations.”

The new five-year agreement means that Highmark members in Pennsylvania and Delaware, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members, will have long-term, in-network access to US Digestive Health, one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the country offering specialized GI care with more than 40 locations and 24 ambulatory surgery centers in both states.

“Our priority has always been expanding access to cutting-edge GI care,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health.“The new agreement with Highmark provides continued access for our communities across Pennsylvania and Delaware.”

About Highmark Inc.

An independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Highmark Inc., together with its Blue-branded affiliates, collectively comprise the fifth largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization in the country with approximately 7 million members in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and western and northeastern New York. Its diversified businesses serve group customer and individual needs across the United States through dental insurance and other related businesses. For more information, visit .

About US Digestive Health

US Digestive Health (USDH) is the leading gastroenterology practice in the Northeast and one of the largest in the United States, managed by US Digestive Health Management (USDHM).

USDH and USDHM were formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

USDH aims to deliver high-value, patient-centric digestive healthcare by bringing new insight into the care, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. USDH consists of more than 40 locations, 24 ambulatory surgery centers, over 250 GI providers, and more than 1,250 employees throughout Southeastern, Central, and Southwestern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

