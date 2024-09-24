ATIS Receives Growth Investment From Thompson Street Capital Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator safety inspections, consulting and managed services, today announced it has received a growth from Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a leading private equity firm headquartered in St. Louis. TSCP is now ATIS' majority investor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“For more than six decades on a combined basis, our team has been pioneering the most innovative and holistic suite of services and building an incredibly strong reputation as a trusted advisor to our clients,” said Chip Smith, ATIS co-founder and CEO.“We're excited to now partner with TSCP to extend our leadership position and, with significantly greater resource backing, accelerate the expansion of our team's unparalleled end-to-end vertical transportation services, world class customer care, and geographic reach.”

After a three-way merger with KJA Consultants and Liberty Elevator Experts was announced in January 2023, ATIS became one of North America's largest providers of elevator compliance and vertical transportation consulting solutions, with a geographically diverse footprint of more than 200 inspectors and consultants serving more than 15,000 customers and nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators across the US and Canada. ATIS delivers a unique, end-to-end elevator management platform spanning government-mandated testing and inspection programs, plus consulting services that are principally focused on new installations, modernization of existing devices, and managed services that include maintenance management programs and compliance management.

"We've been tracking ATIS' upward trajectory for some time and have been impressed with the unique platform they've built in the elevator inspection and consulting market,” said TSCP Director Tom St. Geme.“We're thrilled to be joining forces with the ATIS team to broaden their platform through further investments in the team, sales and marketing, new service offerings, and strategic acquisitions.”

About ATIS

ATIS (atis.com ) is one of North America's largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 customers, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners ) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned middle market businesses in the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 150 companies and had assets under management of over $4.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

Media Contact: Pete Abel, ... , 314-550-7080