Sweid & Sweid Announces Sale of 6 Falak to Aldar Properties

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Sweid & Sweid has announced the sale of 6 Falak, a newly built Grade A office building in the heart of Dubai Internet City (DIC), to Aldar Properties recently completed property stands out as one of the highest-quality assets in DIC, offering over 90,000 sqft of institutional-quality commercial office space. The fully occupied property is positioned on one of the last remaining freehold plots in the free zone and is now home to several multinational blue-chip tenants, including Roland Berger, MSD, and IFS.

Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid , stated, "The completion of this transaction marks another milestone for the company in creating world-class office spaces. 6 Falak represents the calibre of projects we always aim to deliver, and we are confident it will serve Aldar's portfolio of high-quality assets well."

The sale of 6 Falak propels Sweid & Sweid forward towards their broader development strategy of scaling their portfolio with projects that cater to the needs of Dubai's leading commercial tenants. As part of their ambitious vision, Sweid & Sweid has set a target to develop over 3 million square feet of Grade A commercial and industrial space over the next six years.

Sweid & Sweid's development pipeline includes major projects in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), including Sweid One, a 500,000-square-foot cutting-edge commercial office building and a mixed-use community centre. These projects will transform the surrounding landscape and enhance the district's vibrant community.

About Sweid & Sweid

Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international-standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding, and execution.

Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls.

Recently, Sweid & Sweid have delivered the Banyan Tree Residences - Dubai, a landmark residential development; Visa's Central Europe Middle East and Africa Headquarters in Dubai; and The Haywood - a 370-unit flagship residential project in Austin, Texas.

