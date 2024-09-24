A Bold New Wine Referral Marketing Program From Wineshop At Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

1-800-WineShop, Inc., DBA WineShop At Home and DBA Suburban FracasTM, the award-winning, direct selling winery, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Suburban FracasTM referral marketing program. Designed for those who believe wine should be demystified, democratized and enjoyed by all, this program invites you to share Suburban FracasTM wines and earn commission from the generated sales. Suburban FracasTM is here to disrupt the wine with its daringly delicious wine blends, rebellious branding and an unapologetically fun and lighthearted approach to wine.

Suburban FracasTM is here to disrupt the wine industry with its daring wines and unapologetically fun referral program.

Suburban FracasTM is currently available to those 21 years of age and older in the United States only, and can ship wines to all states excluding Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Utah and West Virginia. Referral marketers earn 10% commissions on sales when they share Suburban FracasTM products directly through their marketer links. WineShop At Home will maintain their direct selling channel and will continue to offer a multi-tier compensation plan for enrolled Independent Wine Consultants.

"As a company, we are continually seeking new ways to grow and reach new wine consumers," said WineShop At Home Chairman and CEO, Stan Fredrick II. "Our Suburban FracasTM referral marketing program is an incredible way to tap into a broader, more diverse range of people who are looking to earn while sharing the wines they love. We're here to shake up the traditional wine experience and invite everyone to join the fracas."

About WineShop At Home:

WineShop At Home is an award-winning Napa winery that brings exceptional wines directly to doorsteps, offers a unique, in-home tasting experience, and provides a rewarding earning opportunity. "Wine for all" is our mission and we love making exceptional wines for every taste, every budget and every preference, whether that be sugar-free, gluten-free, low-alc., sustainably grown or attainably fun. The company has been operating for 25 years. For more information, visit wineshopathome.

Media Contact:

media(at)wineshopathome

707-294-1128

