National Marine Electronics Association Names KVH Tracvision UHD7 Its 2024 Satellite TV Product Of Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The members of the National Marine Association recognized the performance and reliability of the TracVision® UHD7 satellite TV system from KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) during the 2024 NMEA Conference. The advanced maritime entertainment system received the 2024 Product of Excellence Award in the Satellite TV Antenna category. It marked the 27th consecutive year that a KVH TracVision system has been honored in the marine satellite TV category.



“We are gratified by the decision of the NMEA members to bestow this honor upon the TracVision UHD7,” remarked Jim George, KVH's vice president of global leisure sales.“The professionals comprising NMEA are invaluable partners in our efforts to educate consumers about the dramatic changes in maritime technology, carrying out outstanding quality installations, and providing superior technical support. Their votes affirm our quality, performance, value, and innovation. Thank you to the members, and congratulations to the other honorees.”

The NMEA annually presents its Product of Excellence Awards to recognize design, performance, and reliability in marine electronics products. NMEA members, comprising representatives of more than 600 companies, including manufacturers, dealers, and boat builders, select the winners.

The TracVision UHD7 is a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews access to ultra-high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from leading satellite TV providers.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in maritime and mobile connectivity delivered via the KVH ONE® network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNetTM, TracPhone®, and TracVision product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

