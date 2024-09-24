BAFFIN EXTENDS DOWNTOWN COLLECTION WITH NEW BOOT FOR MEN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PRESENTING STRATHCONA, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Sept. 24, 2024

STRATHCONA, the latest addition to the Downtown Collection. Designed for men who brave the unpredictable elements of winter cityscapes, STRATHCONA offers a seamless fusion of functionality, comfort, and style, ensuring that every step through icy streets is taken with confidence.

STRATHCONA is not just another boot. It is an innovation, embodying Baffin's commitment to rethinking winter footwear by combining proven cold-weather with a design tailored to the urban commuter. From conquering the sidewalks of the city to venturing beyond, STRATHCONA is built to last and made for the modern adventurer.

"At Baffin, our mission is to blend performance and style for those who navigate both wilderness and city life,"

says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "With STRATHCONA, we've drawn inspiration from the dynamic rhythm of city dwellers – whether they're crossing busy intersections, catching public transit, or exploring local parks. This boot is designed for those who seek warmth, comfort, and protection without compromising on style. We're excited to expand the Downtown Collection with a boot that meets the demands of winter, while fitting effortlessly into everyday life."

Engineered with security and stability in mind, STRATHCONA combines an Ultralite high-rebound midsole for added cushioning, a Polar RubberTM outsole for maximized grip and durability and a proven Hex-Flex® outsole design for slip resistance. Made with low-impact and environmentally sustainable B-TekTM Eco materials, STRATHCONA features a mid-height, soft outback leather upper and a slip-on style with Neoprene side panel. A wool lined interior ensures comfort and warmth without sacrificing the sleek and modern profile.

The new style is equipped with Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, containing a ThermaplushTM soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-TekTM Foam lining for comfort, B-TekTM Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures and a fixed frost plate that returns heat and reflects cold for temperature regulation.

STRATHCONA is Real-World TestedTM* (RWTTM) Northern Rated, made for the most diverse cold experiences, where both wet and icy conditions may be present. Designed to provide comfort and warmth through varied environments when stability and dryness are needed, STRATHCONA thrives in the ever-changing climate in the northern hemisphere. Cold comfort is best achieved with moderate levels of activity and has been proven by Baffin from rivers to glaciers across the North.

Classified as B-TekTM Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability, STRATHCONA is intentionally breathable for outdoor activity, where elements such as rain and melting snow are present.

STRATHCONA is waterproof from the base to the collar and protects from wetness, while supporting comfortable movement.



STRATHCONA is available in Black and Brown, in men's sizes 7-14 (including 8.5, 9.5, 10.5, and 11.5), and is now offered through Baffin and retailers across North America for $200 CAD / $190 USD.

*Real-World TestedTM

(RWTTM) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product

and application. RWTTM is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels

associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by

extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions

and jobsites around the world.





























































Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

