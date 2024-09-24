Canon Expands Laser Printer Portfolio Designed To Help Create A High-Performance Small Office Or At-Home Setup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce four new monochrome laser printers, enhancing its already-extensive imageCLASS product line. Expanding the laser print portfolio is paramount to Canon's larger mission in consistently providing home office and small business employees the tools needed to achieve overall productivity.

The new models include:



imageCLASS MF289dw Four-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) model with a 50 sheet, duplex automatic document feeder for faster scanning and copying, with a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute and a paper capacity of up to 250 sheets. 6-Line Touch Screen LCD screen with adjustable panel for ease of use.



imageCLASS MF287dw Four-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) model with a 35 sheet, simplex automatic document feeder for scanning and copying, a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute and a paper capacity of up to 250 sheets.



imageCLASS MF284dw Three-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan) model with a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute and a paper capacity of up to 250 sheets.



imageCLASS LBP172dw A single function laser printer with a print speed of up to 35 pages per minute.

The compact new printers are a must-have for offices and employees who work from home, prioritizing quality, speed, multiple connectivity options, convenience, and, above all, Canon's consistent commitment to reliability and quality. Other key features of the product lineup include:



Superior Usability The multifunction printers have an adjustable control panel with a large tiltable screen, designed for ease-of-use.



High Speed and Productivity First page prints in less than 5 seconds.

Convenient Canon Print App



Comes with access to free and user-friendly mobile print and scan mobile application.



Designed for a Simple Wi-Fi® Network Setup Process Easy to connect to a Wi-Fi network.1



Canon Genuine Toner



Use of Canon GENUINE toner cartridges helps provide long equipment life, high yields, reliable performance, high-quality output. 072 Standard yielding approximately 1,400 pages2 or 072 High Capacity yielding approximately 4,1002 pages. (Starter Cartridge 072 Black (up to 1,000 Page Yield) included in box.

Availability

The imageCLASS MF268dw, the MF287dw, MF284dw, and LBP172dw are available for purchase for an estimated retail price of $299.99, $249.99, $229.99, and $199.00, respectively*. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit .



About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network client.

2 Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC Standard.

*Specifications, pricing, and availability subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by dealers and may vary.

CONTACT: Logan Crawford Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-310-2001 ...