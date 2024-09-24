ASUS Announces Its Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) Powered By The New Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor (Series 2) Is Now Available In Canada

KEY POINTS





A blend of art and tech : Functional aesthetics, using CeraluminumTM and CNC milling to craft a 1.1 cm ultrathin chassis with a distinctive geometric grille design

Zenbook does more : Up to latest AI-powered Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor (Series 2); Copilot key; enlarged 16:10 seamless touchpad with smart gestures

Impressive audiovisuals : 14" 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and advanced four-speaker audio system provide a genuine theater-like experience Quiet and secure : Efficient, distraction-free performance with <25dB ambient cooling; Microsoft Pluton security, face login, and Windows passkeys









TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the all-new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is now available in-store and online in Canada on the ASUS Store , Best Buy , and later in December in selected retailers. Zenbook S 14 is one of the thinnest and most portable 14-inch ASUS Copilot+ PC on the market, blending performance with sophistication. The premium Zenbook S 14 showcases a new functional aesthetic and has been completely redesigned inside and out. The chassis features the new, innovative ASUS CeraluminumTM, a high-tech ceramic hybrid material available in a range of nature-inspired colors.

A blend of art and tech

Zenbook S 14 , newly designed with a functional aesthetic, incorporates the innovative ASUS Ceraluminum material, providing both durability and a sleek design. After four years of refining the colors, texture, and hardness of this material, the results are outstanding. Utilizing cutting-edge CNC technology, Zenbook S 14 achieves a remarkable thinness of just 1.1cm while housing advanced components, including an advanced vapor-chamber cooling system. It's the only laptop combining such sleekness and functionality and is our thinnest and most compact 14-inch laptop, emphasizing our commitment to top-notch performance and portability. CNC machining also creates the exclusive geometric grille design above the keyboard and the enlarged touchpad area. The laptop is available in two nature-inspired shades - Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White.

Zenbook does more

Zenbook S 14 offers next-generation AI capabilities in an ultrathin form factor. It's equipped with up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with system-on-chip (SoC) design. The SoC design reduces motherboard size by 27%1 to increase overall cooling efficiency and integrates premium low-power LPDDR5X DRAM into a compact package. This second factor shortens the distance between the CPU and memory, enabling higher bandwidth and lower latency ― ensuring improved stability and higher performance. With up to 32GB of fast RAM, and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, the processor features a TDP of up to 28 watts and a built-in NPU delivering up to 47 NPU TOPS for modern AI applications, ensuring the 72Wh battery provides all-day autonomy. The user experience is seamless and intuitive, with a dedicated Windows Copilot key on the ASUS ErgoSense keyboard for instant Windows AI assistance and an enlarged touchpad matching the screen's 16:10 aspect ratio. This enhances comfort and ease of use, allowing quick adjustments of audio volume, screen brightness and more via smart gestures. The ultra-compact Zenbook S 14 features a full set of I/O ports, including two ThunderboltTM 4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1, and an audio combo jack. WiFi 7 with ASUS WiFi Master Premium certification ensures the fastest, most reliable connections.

Engaging audiovisuals

The 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display is Pantone® Validated and DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certified. It delivers lifelike visuals with outstanding color and HDR performance, including a 100% DCI-P3 gamut to ensure vivid colors. Zenbook S 14 features a powerful four-speaker Harman Kardon-certified audio system, a remarkable engineering feat in such a thin device. It provides full-range multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos® sound, offering a truly immersive and lifelike audiovisual experience.

Quiet and secure

Zenbook S 14 prioritizes noise reduction with an advanced ultra-slim vapor-chamber cooling system featuring dual IceBlade fans, allowing an under-25dB ambient cooling mode while enabling up to 28W TDP performance, when needed. The geometric grille above the keyboard maximizes airflow and minimizes dust or dirt ingress. User privacy and security are paramount, supported by Windows passkeys and Microsoft Pluton, which integrates hardware, firmware, and software to defend against evolving threats. Windows Hello facial recognition ensures secure access without needing to remember passwords. The ASUS AiSense IR camera enables Adaptive Lock, which monitors user presence and locks the laptop when the user moves away, and Adaptive Dimming enhances privacy by dimming the screen when the user looks away.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 is now available instore and online starting from September 24th in Canada.

The Zenbook S 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 226V, 16 Gb LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage is available starting from CA$1,799 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy .

The Zenbook S 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB of storage is available for CA$2,199 in exclusivity on the ASUS Store and Best Buy .

Another configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 256V, 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and 1 TB storage will be available starting from December 2024, starting from CA$1,999 on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

