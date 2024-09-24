Professional Indoor Air Quality Testing Services Now Available In Murrieta And Temecula

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mold Inspection and Indoor Air Quality Testing Company in Murrieta, CA

EZ Mold Inspections offers professional indoor air quality testing services in Murrieta, CA and Temecula, CA in addition to mold testing services.

- Robert ArmstrongMURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EZ Mold Inspections today announced its indoor air quality testing service in Murrieta and Temecula. Residents and businesses can now benefit from comprehensive indoor air quality testing designed to ensure healthier environments at home and at work. The EPA estimates people spend about 90% of the time indoors, which means poor IAQ can negatively impact people's health, well-being and comfort, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions.EZ Mold Inspections offers professional indoor air quality testing services in Murrieta and Temecula including air sampling, visual inspections, ventilation assessment, and laboratory report of indoor air quality with an explanation of the report findings. Additionally, EZ Mold Inspections answers clients questions and concerns and provides tips to improve indoor air quality."We look forward to providing the best indoor air quality testing that residents in Murrieta and Temecula have come to expect from EZ Mold Inspections," stated Robert Armstrong, owner of EZ Mold Inspections. "We have been helping the communities in Murrieta and Temecula through mold testing services , and we are excited to expand our testing services to give more people peace of mind as well as clear, honest answers."EZ Mold Inspections' professional IAQ testing service includes:● Collecting samples from different areas within the property to analyze the presence of air contaminants, including mold spores, allergens, and other particulates.● Identifying rooms and areas with excessive moisture that could lead to mold growth.● Assessing the property to determine the sources of contamination and to provide recommendations for proper ventilation.● Providing a professional laboratory report to identify the types and levels of contaminants present as well as explaining the lab results to help clients better understand the report.● Recommending action steps to mitigate identified issues and improve indoor air quality.Poor indoor air quality can lead to various health issues from mild respiratory irritations to severe allergic reactions and chronic respiratory conditions. The company's IAQ testing service helps residents determine if pollutants or contaminants are affecting their indoor air quality, which could cause health issues such as coughing, wheezing, sneezing, or headaches.People who are concerned about their indoor air quality can rely EZ Mold Inspections for honest answers and peace of mind through professional testing services that people trust. The company takes care of customers by providing excellence in testing and assessments, honest guidance, and helpful insights.For more information, visit the company website atContact Info:Contact Person: Robert ArmstrongOrganization: EZ Mold InspectionsPhone: (951) 401-0565About EZ Mold InspectionsEZ Mold Inspections provides indoor air quality testing, mold inspections, and mold testing services in Riverside and San Diego Counties. The company specializes in residential properties including single family homes, town houses, condos and apartments buildings. The company's Founder, Robert Armstrong, has more than two decades of experience as a real estate and mold inspector in Southern California.

