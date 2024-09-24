Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital Introduces Advanced Third Space Endoscopy Procedures to treat Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in Oman

(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) First private hospital in Oman to offer groundbreaking Third Space Endoscopy procedures such as POEM, EFTR, ESD, and STER.

Muscat, Oman – September 22, 2024: Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, Muscat, Oman, part of GCC’s leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, has recently introduced cutting-edge Third Space Endoscopy services, solidifying its reputation as a leader in innovative medical care in Oman and the GCC region. As the first private hospital in Oman to offer these services, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital expands its capabilities, ensuring local access to advanced medical treatments.

The 175-bed multispecialty tertiary care facility, spanning 25,750 square meters, now offers Third Space Endoscopy procedures, including Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM), Endoscopic Full-Thickness Resection (EFTR), Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), and Submucosal Tunneling Endoscopic Resection (STER). These minimally invasive procedures, previously unavailable in Oman, mark a new era in gastroenterological care, providing efficient and effective treatments for various GI disorders. They provide alternatives with reduced recovery times, lower risks of complications, and improved clinical outcomes, resulting in shorter hospital stays.

One remarkable case involved a 19-year-old female patient suffering from a swallowing disorder affecting the esophagus (achalasia). Despite undergoing several endoscopic treatments, she continued to struggle with swallowing, which significantly impacted her daily activities and quality of life. She underwent the POEM procedure, which was completed in under 60 minutes. The following morning, she was able to start oral intake and reported being symptom-free at her four-week follow-up, significantly transforming her quality of life.

Another case involved a 52-year-old male with progressively worsening swallowing problems (dysphagia) due to the same disorder (achalasia). This condition had a significant impact on his life. The POEM procedure provided significant relief, demonstrating the effectiveness of this innovative technique. The success of these procedures underscores the hospital's commitment to delivering patient-centered care and addressing complex medical conditions with cutting-edge technology.

Dr. Ashik Sainu Mohiyadeen, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, leads the team providing these advanced procedures. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to bring these novel techniques to the GCC, offering minimally invasive solutions for GI disorders that were previously managed through more invasive surgical methods. Our comprehensive Third Space Endoscopy program, aimed at enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities, is designed to improve patient outcomes and elevate the quality of care."

Third Space Endoscopy, also known as Submucosal Endoscopy, allows endoscopists to access the deeper layers of the gastrointestinal tract without damaging the outer layer. This approach has expanded the scope of interventional endoscopy, enabling the treatment of various GI conditions that were previously managed through more invasive surgical methods.

In particular, the Submucosal Tunneling Endoscopic Resection (STER) technique involves creating a submucosal tunnel to serve as a working space for endoscope insertion and tumor resection. This procedure is especially useful for submucosal lesions such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), non-cancerous fat tissue growths (lipomas), hormone-producing cell tumors (neuroendocrine tumors), and non-cancerous smooth muscle tumors (leiomyomas), offering a less invasive option compared to traditional surgical methods.

Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) is another advanced technique used to remove larger polyps or early-stage tumors from the digestive tract. This minimally invasive procedure allows for the removal of the entire lesion in one piece, which aids in accurate diagnosis and can potentially cure certain types of early cancers, such as adenocarcinoma.

Part of the 'Treat in Oman' initiative, this program aims to enhance healthcare accessibility by educating residents about the local availability of world-class medical services, reducing the need for international travel.

Mr. Shailesh Guntu, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Oman, shared his insights on this significant development, saying, "Our dedication to innovation and excellence in healthcare is unwavering. The introduction of Third Space Endoscopy services at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients. We are proud to be the first private hospital in Oman to offer these advanced procedures and look forward to continuing to set new standards in medical care."

Since its inception in 2011, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital's Department of Gastroenterology has exemplified medical excellence, earning recognition as a Center of Excellence in 2013 and establishing itself as a leading gastrointestinal unit in the country. The recent introduction of Third Space Endoscopy services underscores the hospital's dedication to pioneering advancements and delivering superior medical care. This initiative not only enhances the hospital's capabilities but also positions Oman as a hub for innovative gastroenterological care in the GCC region, drawing patients seeking top-tier medical treatment.





