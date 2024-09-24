عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paws And Profits: How Can Foreign Enterprises Tap Into China's Booming Pet Economy?


9/24/2024 9:21:17 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China org:

China's pet Economy is showing unprecedented vitality. In 2023, the country's urban pet cat and dog market reached $39.2 billion. What is driving the continued boom in China's pet economy? And how can foreign companies capture Chinese consumers' hearts? In this episode, Sinologist
Elsbeth van Paridon, also an editor with CICG Americas, heads to Shanghai to explore the Pet Fair Asia and Royal Canin's factory to find answers.

Continue Reading

Paws And Profits: How Can Foreign Enterprises Tap Into China
Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

Paws and Profits: How can foreign enterprises tap into China's booming pet economy?

SOURCE org

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24092024003732001241ID1108709227


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search