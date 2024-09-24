Disguise Announces New Rights And Distribution For Paramount Animation Hasbro’S TRANSFORMERS ONE Costumes And Accessories

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., a world leader in costume design and manufacturing, has officially announced new rights to design, produce, market, and distribute costumes and accessories for Paramount Animation and Hasbro's latest film, TRANSFORMERS ONE, in North America, LATAM and in some channels in EMEA. This newest addition to the iconic TRANSFORMERS movie franchise, produced by Paramount Animation and Hasbro and released by on September 20, 2024, is set to bring fresh excitement to fans globally.



TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

Disguise is excited to unveil its new collection inspired by the movie, featuring beloved characters like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, along with new faces from the TRANSFORMERS universe. The TRANSFORMERS franchise has long been a cornerstone of Disguise's retail success, and after years of collaboration with Hasbro, the company is confident that this latest line will resonate strongly with fans and consumers alike.

"Disguise has been deeply involved with the TRANSFORMERS brand for decades, creating designs for every major film and surrounding content," said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. "We are excited to have costumes this year to support the origin story behind Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, our two top costumes from this hit franchise. With the successful launch of TRANSFORMERS ONE, we anticipate significant retail success as well."

Disguise's TRANSFORMERS ONE costumes and accessories are now available in stores and online across North America and LATAM, and in some channels in EMEA just in time for the fall season.

About TRANSFORMERS

The TRANSFORMERS brand is a global powerhouse franchise with millions of fans around the world. Since 1984, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons has come to life in movies, TV shows, comic books, innovative toys, and digital media, bringing incredible "MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE" experiences to fans of all ages. The brand's enduring connection is made possible by its rich storytelling and characters: the heroic Autobots who seek to protect all life, and the evil Decepticons who seek to conquer the universe. The TRANSFORMERS brand is a Hasbro franchise.

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.



About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world's largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise's extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Whitney Hatfield ...