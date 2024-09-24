Textured Soy Protein Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The textured soy protein market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.8 billion in 2023 to $3.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in health consciousness and demand for plant-based proteins, expansion of vegetarian and vegan diets, cost-effectiveness compared to animal proteins, growth in awareness of soy protein's nutritional benefits, increased applications in food and beverage industry.

The textured soy protein market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of meat alternatives and plant-based diets, focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, consumer interest in clean label and natural ingredients, increasing demand for sports nutrition and protein supplements, market penetration in emerging economies.

Increasing demand for protein-rich foods across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the textured soy protein market going forward. Protein-rich food refers to high-protein diets that contain a substantial amount of protein and very little carbohydrate. A high-protein diet using plant proteins such as textured soy proteins helps in muscle gain and improves metabolic health, body composition, and weight maintenance as they are low in calories and higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

Key players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bremil Group, Cargill Incorporated, Crown Soya Protein Group, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. ltd., Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd., Bunge Ltd., Hoya Foods Inc., Solae LLC, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods., Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd., Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., Food Ingredient Technology Co. Ltd., Victoria Group SRL, Crown Soya Protein Group, Food Chem International Corporation, MGP Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods Inc., CHS Inc., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Puris.

Major companies operating in the textured soy protein market focus on product innovation to enhance efficiency, precision, and sustainability in manufacturing processes and gain a competitive advantage. Innovation in textured soy protein refers to the development of novel processes, formulations, or applications that enhance its texture, taste, nutritional value, or sustainability within the food industry.

1) By Type: Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, Other Types

2) By Source: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour

3) By Application: Food, Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The textured soy protein are used to enhance the texture and nutritional content of dishes. Textured soy protein refers to processed food products made from soy proteins and isolates, with or without nutritional ingredients added, and compressed into granules or chunks. It is used to improve the texture and nutritional value of foods and is commonly utilized as a nutritious element in baked goods, breakfast cereals, animal feed, and some meat products.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global textured soy protein market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on textured soy protein market size , textured soy protein market drivers and trends, textured soy protein market major players and textured soy protein market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

