Unsuccessful assassin gets offered USD150k bounty to murder Trump

prosecutors have disclosed alarming details about an assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, allegedly orchestrated by 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh. Routh was apprehended on September 15 after being spotted near a Trump-owned golf course in Florida. During the arrest, authorities discovered a Soviet-made rifle, a GoPro camera, and armor plates in a makeshift hideout, indicating serious intent.



In a chilling revelation, prosecutors revealed that Routh left a handwritten note urging someone else to carry out the assassination if he failed. "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you," the note reportedly stated. Routh offered a USD150,000 bounty to anyone who would "finish the job." The note was found in a box at the residence of an unnamed individual and was presented as evidence in court.



The court filings, made public by the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, included a photograph of the note to support Routh's continued detention pending trial. Routh had reportedly left the box weeks prior to his arrest, and it contained not only the note but also ammunition, a metal pipe, various building materials, tools, and several phones.



Following his arrest, the individual who discovered the box contacted authorities, leading to further investigation by the Department of Justice. This case underscores the serious threats faced by political figures in the current climate, raising concerns about security and public safety in the lead-up to the election.

