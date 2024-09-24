13 GITAM Faculty Recognized Among Global Top 2% Scientists in Stanford University Report

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, | 24 September 2024 – GITAM Deemed to be University proudly announces that 13 of its faculty members have been recognised among the top 2% of scientists globally in the latest Stanford University report. This recognition underscores GITAM’s commitment to cutting-edge research, innovation, and global impact, positioning the university among the leading institutions worldwide.

The Stanford University rankings, developed in collaboration with Elsevier BV, assess scientists across 22 fields and 174 subfields using rigorous metrics such as research output, citation impact, h-index, and co-authorship. Out of the 2,23,252 scientists named in the top 2%, GITAM’s inclusion strengthens India’s representation with 5,352 Indian scientists.

Recognised GITAM Faculty

The 13 honoured faculty members represent various disciplines, showcasing GITAM’s interdisciplinary strength. Their work spans critical areas like sciences, engineering, pharmacy, and humanities:

1. Prof. Mohd Arshad Ansari – GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences

2. Prof. Bappaditya Chatterjee – GITAM School of Pharmacy

3. Prof. Nagaraju Kerru – GITAM School of Science

4. Prof. M. Suresh – GITAM School of Science

5. Prof. M. Rama Rao – GITAM School of Science

6. Prof. K. Chandra Babu Naidu – GITAM School of Science

7. Prof. Poduri Rama Rao – GITAM School of Pharmacy

8. Prof. O. Prabhakar – GITAM School of Pharmacy

9. Prof. Chakravarthula S. K. Raju – GITAM School of Science, Bengaluru

10. Prof. T. Saravanan – GITAM School of Technology

11. Prof. Prem Kumar Singh – GITAM School of Technology

12. Prof. M. Siva Surya – GITAM School of Technology

13. Koyyada Arun – PhD Scholar, School of Pharmacy

Advancing Global Impact through Research and Innovation

The Multidisciplinary Unit of Research powers GITAM’s commitment to excellence in research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI), which focuses on next-generation technologies such as Nano Materials, Biomedical Devices, Smart Agriculture, and Sensor Technologies. MURTI fosters interdisciplinary collaboration to produce actionable research that addresses global challenges, including food security, climate change, and international health.

GITAM’s research capabilities are further bolstered by its cutting-edge facilities, including the Centre for Autonomous Systems, Centre for Biomedical Devices, Geospatial Data Science Lab, Flight Simulation Facility, and 3D Printing Design Lab. These advanced labs empower faculty and students to conduct innovative research directly benefiting industries and communities.

GITAM’s Research Leadership in Numbers

● 300+ research projects and 300+ patents awarded.

● Over 18,000 publications, with an H-index of 78, underscoring the global impact of GITAM’s research.

● ₹100 crores in MURTI, SEED, and extramural grants driving groundbreaking research across multiple disciplines.

● A faculty base of 1,800+ members, with over 60% holding PhDs from top 100 universities globally.





