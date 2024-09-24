Decentralized Cryptocurrency Trading Hub ‘Saltapp’ Aims For Dubai Expansion

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) DEX Trading Hub 'SaltApp' is set to enter the Dubai through a partnership with ABL Partners. ABL Partners, a Web3.0 accelerator, plans to support SaltApp's expansion in Dubai in collaboration with AK Venture Partners, headquartered in Dubai. AK Venture Partners, a venture capital firm has garnered significant attention due to the official funding from the royal family. Dubai, which has shown continuous and proactive interest in the Web3.0 system, has recently revised its regulations to be more favorable and is actively encouraging global enterprises to enter the market. The partnership with ABL Partners is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of SaltApp's expansion.







SaltApp supports DEX trading across various chains (over 30 chains), including BASE, ETHEREUM, and SOLANA, allowing for easy trading without the need for cumbersome registration processes. It incorporates advanced trading techniques from traditional finance, such as DCA and Greed trading, into the DEX trading environment, enabling effective and professional trading. On the security front, SaltApp has partnered with wallet and security companies like Uppsala Security and AhnLab Blockchain Company to enhance stability and is also collaborating with L1 and L2 platforms such as SUPRA and Kroma to expand its services.

Recently, DEX trading has gained increased attention alongside the growth of the meme coin trading. In July, DEX trading volume surpassed $186 billion, and its trading volume exceeded 14% compared to CEX. SaltApp's CEO Ryan stated,“Factors like strengthened regulations and the activation of the meme coin trading market are driving the growth of DEX trading,” and added,“DEX trading will continue to grow in the future.”

As global regulations and laws are being tightened around CEX, there is a growing demand for DEX worldwide. SaltApp, which is building a DEX trading hub targeting this trend, is receiving significant attention. Ryan mentioned,“The DEX trading system provides greater liquidity within the virtual asset ecosystem and will significantly contribute to ecosystem expansion,” adding that“Saltbot evolved from the existing DEX trading system to connect more chains and make cryptocurrency trading easy for everyone.”

Jaeryong Kim, CEO of ABL Partners, stated,“We plan to support the successful entry of Saltbot into Dubai by assisting with local company establishment, legal advice, and discovering business opportunities in Dubai.”







Meanwhile, to attract users, SaltApp launched a Telegram mini-app called 'Salt Hub (' in August, which has been well-received by users through various missions and the 'Shake Game'. SaltApp's beta version is expected to be launched in the 4th quarter of this year.