ALDI unveils the results of its 2024 Fan Favorites Survey – and it's clear that our shoppers have more influence than ever. For the sixth consecutive year, fans of one of America's fastest growing grocers cast their votes for the most beloved products that should be on everyone's weekly shopping list. The annual survey reveals the 13 ALDI items shoppers are obsessed with nationwide, giving new shoppers the opportunity to understand why ALDI has built such a dedicated following.

The Votes Are In: ALDI Announces its Shopper-Endorsed 2024 Fan Favorites, Uncovering the Most Loved Products

"There is a lot of ALDI love out there, and the Fan Favorites survey gives our shoppers a chance to share feedback on their go-to products," said

Scott Patton, Vice President of National Buying. "We want to offer our gratitude to the loyal ALDI Fans who take the time to cast their votes and share their thoughts.

This year, we introduced a new survey category 'ALDI Encore'

- and we're using the results to determine what we bring back to our shelves. Listening to customer voices is just one of the ways we remain a leader in the private label space and cultivate shopper loyalty."

To continue celebrating loyal ALDI Fans, ALDI also partnered with DoorDash to give away an exclusive reusable Fan Favorites tote bag and 40% off ALDI DoorDash orders of $45 or more (max savings $35). Fans simply need to add-to-cart and purchase a 2024 Fan Favorites product, anytime now through 10/21.

From Social to Shelves

After millions of social media users showed off their at-home-barista skills and posted about their kitchen café setups, cold foam became an internet sensation. So, it's only fitting that

Barissimo Barista Cold Foam earned the #1 spot in the 'The Internet Made Me Buy It' category.

"We saw the cold foam trend take off in the coffee world and knew we had to bring it to ALDI fans fast so they could try it at home," said Synticee Denmark, ALDI Director of Buying for Dairy. "In just eight months, we made it happen, and our shoppers couldn't get enough-nearly two million cans of the Barissimo Barista Cold Foam flew off the shelves in 2024. And we're not stopping there! We've added Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam and even an Oat Milk version to make sure there's something for everyone in the ALDI Finds aisle."

Full list of 2024 ALDI Fan Favorites



ALDI Encore – Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth

Charcuterie Favorite – Specially Selected Aged Cheese

Cozy Comfort – Black Angus Beef Chuck Roast

DoorDash Delights (a tie!) – Clancy's Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips AND Mama Cozzi's Deli Pizza

Feel Good Pick – Park Street Deli Hummus

Fresh and Fabulous – Tri-Colored Peppers

In a Pinch – Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

Summer Cookout – Ribeye Steak

Sweet Treats Anyone? - Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler

Top Catch – Fresh Atlantic Salmon

The Internet Made Me Buy It – Barissimo Barista Cold Foam Wine Time – Specially Selected Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Shoppers Influencing the ALDI Aisles

Every week, ALDI introduces an average of 100 ALDI Finds products. This year, for the first time, the retailer empowered fans to bring one limited-edition ALDI Find back to shelves through the new 'ALDI Encore' category.

"We constantly monitor consumer patterns and feedback to not only help us stay on trend, but also predict what items customers will love. Our fans shared their love loudly for this one, so we're bringing back the popular Huntington Home Swedish Dish Cloth to the ALDI Finds aisle after it flew off the shelves last year in just two weeks. We'll have refreshed designs and are also adding a new holiday edition," said Chantel Hailer, ALDI Director of Buying for Trends.

Consumers can shop in-store to explore the 2024 Fan Favorite Survey winning products firsthand or visit to learn more.

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at aldi. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2024 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.

