White Castle Makes Memorable Moments At Halloween With Scary-Good Treats For Both Retail And Restaurant Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio

, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost Halloween, time to eat, drink and be scary - with a little assist from White Castle. Always looking for ways to help its Cravers create memorable moments, the family-owned business is unveiling some very special Halloween treats for Cravers buying Sliders in their local grocery store or at a nearby Castle.

White Castle is celebrating Halloween with special deals and treats, including Halloween-themed retail packaging.

White Castle's promotions are well-timed as U.S. consumers are starting to prepare for what could be a record spend on Halloween fun. According to data released from Advantage Solutions, consumers are planning to spend more on décor, costumes, candy and food in 2024 than they did in 2023. In fact, half of shoppers plan to spend $51 or more on candy this year while 59% of shoppers will spend that amount for Halloween food. Furthermore, 40% of respondents plan to celebrate Halloween with larger groups than last year and 22% plan to host a party in 2024.



In short, enthusiasm is up, and White Castle is ready to be the go-to Slider-provider for all Halloween festivities.

White Castle created a Halloween microsite, HauntedWhiteCastle , where Cravers can find White Castle-themed pumpkin-carving templates as well as ideas for turning Sliders into tasty, easy-to-make Halloween treats. The website also features recipes for delicious cocktails and mocktails that pair perfectly with White Castle Sliders.

"We want to provide all kinds of treats for our Cravers of all ages having a great time around Halloween," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "So, we're making it easy for them to celebrate the holiday with great ideas, great value and great taste."

The Halloween microsite is just one of several ideas that White Castle is unmasking to help Cravers celebrate the season. White Castle restaurants also will be offering an eerie-sistible deal of $5 off a Crave Case of 30 Sliders. Customers who order in-person at a Castle must show a coupon, available on the White Castle website and on White Castle's social media accounts, to redeem the offer. Customers who order via the White Castle app need to use the code "Boo" to redeem the offer. Crave Cases and other shareable Slider packages are popular purchases the week leading up to Halloween, which should make this offer especially attractive.

In addition, White Castle's retail division is introducing its first limited-time holiday packaging, a rarity for the frozen food category and something that's sure to drive excitement for shoppers looking for fun and festive snacks during October. This introduction was driven by findings from White Castle-led seasonal consumer research. White Castle shoppers have said they Crave new products to try during holiday seasons, and 63% indicated they would be excited to find Halloween-themed White Castle Slider packaging on store shelves.

The new, specially designed Halloween packaging for its 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders can be found in grocery stores across the U.S., including Jewel-Osco, Save A Lot and other regional retailers.

The party-size 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders delivers the perfect amount of heat, as America's palate for bold and spicy flavors continues to grow.

The Halloween-themed design will stand out from other items in the freezer case, reminding people that Sliders offer a tasty, convenient, and fun option for Halloween parties, Halloween dinner or a post trick-or-treating snack. The packaging also invites customers to visit HauntedWhiteCastle for more Halloween fun.

"We encourage our Cravers to creep on over to the nearest retail store or Castle to pick up some Sliders for Halloween," Richardson said. "They're so craveable, it's almost scary!"

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation®

loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit

whitecastle .



SOURCE White Castle

