Saudi Red Sea Authority Issues First Regulation for Saudi Yachts

(MENAFN- Red Sea Gateway Terminal) Riyadh, August 2024

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued Saudi Arabia’s first-ever regulation for Saudi yachts within the geographical scope, which regulates yachts’ activities, outlines necessary requirements and conditions, and oversees the issuance of tourism and leisure licenses and permits. It also ensures environmental protection, sustainability, and adherence to all safety requirements as part of SRSA’s key role in developing a sustainable coastal tourism sector.



Issuing the new regulation aligns with SRSA’s mandate that includes issuing necessary licenses and permits, setting service standards and regulations for coastal tourism activities, ensuring marine environmental protection in the Red Sea, along with encouraging practitioners and enthusiasts, all of which will contribute to enhancing user experiences and advancing the maturity of the coastal tourism sector.



The regulation for Saudi yachts includes the conditions and procedures for issuing technical license (leisure tourism) and the required criteria for yacht owners or authorized tourism maritime agents. It also outlines the conditions for issuing tourism chartering licenses, which require a licensed maritime tourism agent or yacht management company, a signed contract between the agent and the charterer, as well as meeting the requirements for a secure access from the marina to the yacht, and a safety guide on board yachts which is designated for tourism chartering.



The regulation also specifies the procedures and requirements for obtaining a tourism trip permit within Saudi Arabia's Red Sea waters, including mandatory documentation such as a list of passengers’ information, sailing destinations, and chartering contract.



Regarding water toys, the regulation mandates obtaining the necessary approvals and licenses for activities such as recreational fishing, diving, etc. It requires a clear usage guide for water activities, a comprehensive response plan detailing rescue and first aid procedures, the availability of life jackets, and special activities for children.



Additionally, the regulation mandates issuing the required licenses, providing specifications for chartering yachts, and ensuring that all safety and environmental protection measures are met on board. It also emphasizes the rights of people with disabilities, the preservation of the marine environment by minimizing plastic use and preventing pollution, adherence to safe navigation guidelines, and ensuring charterers’ compliance with the terms of their contracts.



Meanwhile, the issuance of the new regulation coincides with the launch of SRSA’s awareness campaign “More Than a Sea”, though which the Authority highlights its roles in developing a thriving coastal tourism sector, by setting policies, strategies, plans, programs, and initiatives necessary for regulating the navigational and marine tourism activities, as well as issuing licenses and permits.







MENAFN24092024005940012981ID1108708047