UAE: Woman Whose Eye Hurt For 24 Years Nearly Went Blind Due To Large Tumour

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 10:01 AM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 10:03 AM

A massive tumour - larger than her eyeball - was successfully removed from behind the right eye of a 58-year-old elderly woman, following a one-hour micro-invasive surgery that prevented her from going blind.

Speaking to Khaleej Times over the weekend, Filipina expatriate Maria said:“I am able to see with my eyes much better now. Before, I was not able to see with my right eye, and every morning after waking up, I would feel uncomfortable when opening my eyes. I also started losing vision from my right eye and it was becoming difficult for me to see with my right eye.”

The operation was conducted a couple of months ago at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The patient suffered from vision loss and heaviness around her right eye for almost a month when she went to see an ophthalmologist," said Dr Fairooz P.M., an oculoplastic surgeon and an eye cancer specialist.

"An MRI and CT scan were done, and the medical team discovered a well-defined oval intraconal lesion in the right orbit, indicating the likelihood of a cavernous hemangioma (vascular tumour). A massive tumour measuring 35x30 mm – larger than her 24mm eyeball, was successfully removed," said the expert who led the surgical team.

Dr Fairooz said cavernous hemangioma“is a benign vascular tumour. It is one of the most common benign tumours that grow in the orbit of the eye. It is known to grow slowly, but when situated in critical areas near the optic nerve it can lead to vision loss or blindness in the long run. In the patient's (Maria) case, the tumour was compressing the optic nerve, threatening her sight.”

Dr Fairooz P.M.

Prior to the surgery, the tumour caused the eye to protrude forward and threatened Maria's vision by squeezing the nerve at the back of the eye. It was a micro-incision internal orbital surgical approach – a first for the hospital – that was adopted, Dr Fairooz said.

'I used to spectacles every time'

“I started noticing the difference in my eye size in my 30s, when I came to Dubai about 24 years ago," Maria said. "My eyes used to feel uncomfortable when I would wake up in the morning. I used to wear spectacles every time so nobody would actually notice that my eye size looked different. However, it got worse a few months ago and I gradually started having issues with my vision that I finally decided to consult the ophthalmologist.”

“Following the successful operation, I was assured by the doctors that the tumour is not going to grow back. But because I'm already 58 years old, Dr Fairooz has recommended that I also get a cataract surgery so that I would not have that cloudy vision that normally happens because of my old age,” added Maria, who has four grown-up children living in the Philippines who are all married.

“With my improved eyesight, I can still continue working for an events company and I can even see my grandchildren growing up,” she said.

Under medical study

According to John Hopkins Medical Journal, at present,“cavernous malformations can't be prevented. Researchers hope that by learning more about the genes linked to these growths, prevention could become possible.”

Dr Fairooz explained:“Cavernous hemangioma is among the most common orbital tumours, representing 20 per cent of all orbital masses. While these tumors are usually painless and grow slowly, they can pose serious challenges when located near crucial structures like the optic nerve, potentially threatening vision”.

“The diagnosis and management of orbital tumours, particularly those impacting visual function, pose significant challenges to surgeons. In such cases, timely and precise intervention is crucial to prevent serious complications, such as vision loss,” she underscored.

Dr Fairooz also noted it was the first time that a surgical procedure was carried out at their hospital.

"We are very pleased that the patient responded well to the surgery and has fully recovered. The multidisciplinary approach by the medical staff was key to the success of this complex procedure,” she added.

ALSO READ:

UAE student blinded after classmate threw pen gets 80% eyesight restored

UAE: Fibroid as heavy as 7-month-old baby removed from woman's womb

UAE: Burning incense can lead to respiratory, oral health risks, experts warn