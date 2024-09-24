Healthygirl Kitchen's Danielle Brown Named As Chief Culinary Officer And Equity Partner In Plant Based Salmon Company, Oshi.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Danielle Brown, known as founder and face of HealthyGirl Kitchen

with over 10 million followers, is officially named as the Chief Officer of Oshi, the world's tastiest premium whole-cut seafood filets made exclusively from plants. Brown has partnered with Oshi to help the brand launch in the United States and accelerate growth, expand their social presence, and secure retailer partnerships.

Danielle Brown (photograph by Amanda Julca) is officially named as Chief Culinary Officer of Oshi.

Brown is the perfect fit for the revolutionary brand. As a New York Times Best Selling Author and the most followed plant based influencer, Brown's expertise is widely accepted in the plant based community.

After searching high and low for many years, Brown could not find a plant based salmon, or many plant based seafood alternatives that she felt passionately about. When she finally discovered Oshi, she became obsessed with not just the product, but also their brand messaging, and knew that Oshi products would change people's lives.

Oshi is on a mission to eliminate sea pollution and overfishing by crafting the world's tastiest, premium, whole-cut seafood filets made exclusively from plants. This is a mission that resonates heavily and aligns perfectly with Danielle's values. Co-Founder and CEO of

Oshi, Ofek Ron, says, "We are thrilled to have Danielle, a true mission partner as our Chief Culinary Officer, to drive growth and market education for the mass market"

After Danielle met with the founders of Oshi, she knew she wanted to be a large part of the company, and go beyond a typical brand partnership. "I was never a big meat eater which made the transition to a vegan diet easy. The one thing I miss is a good salmon filet. When I heard about Oshi creating the first plant-based salmon filet that actually tasted like salmon and was made with real ingredients, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it and I knew that it would change the world," says Brown.



Danielle is continuing to redefine what influencer partnerships look like as she has become an equity partner in Buffalo based startup, Azuna, and is now adding Oshi to her portfolio.

Brown's longtime manager and President of The Digital Renegades (a division of CelebExperts) said,

"The synergies between HealthyGirl Kitchen and Oshi couldn't be stronger. Danielle is the category leader in the plant based influencer space and Oshi is revolutionizing plant based eating forever. With everyone's missions aligned,

there could not be a more perfect partnership and I am so excited to see this develop and grow."



For more information about Danielle, please contact her manager Christina Brennan , and to bring Oshi into your restaurant,

please contact Co-Founder and CEO of Oshi, Ofek Ron .

