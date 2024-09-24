Toys Market Updates 2024 : How The Role Of Technologies In Enhancing Growth In The Toy's Industry ?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The toys size was $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The toys is growing rapidly, offering a wide range of products that provide endless fun and excitement for kids of all ages. From traditional wooden toys to modern gadgets such as robots that communicate with humans, there is something for every child to enjoy. The industry has greatly advanced, with major companies making notable innovations, particularly in response to the growing demand for educational and interactive toys.Toys do entertain children, but they also play an important role in developing their cognitive and motor competencies. As a result, parents now have lots of toy options available through online shopping. Moreover, the rise of movies and TV shows has boosted the demand for famous character toys. Over time, the enterprise has endured to expand by adopting the latest trends and meeting consumer needs, making it an exciting place for the manufacturers as well as the customers.The toys market size was $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.Request For Sample :-The impact of movies on toy trendsOne of the biggest reasons the landscape of global toys is expanding is the inclusion of technology in toys. Now, toys are able to include virtual and augmented reality, making them more informative and entertaining. These smart toys incorporate robotics and coding, offering not only entertainment but also valuable learning opportunities that support children's brain development. Parents who are into technology love these options, making them increasingly demanding in the sector.Pop culture is another important aspect influencing toy sales. Toys based on children's and collectors' beloved TV characters and motion pictures are in growing demand. Whenever a big-budget movie goes into theaters, it usually releases a tidal wave of themed toys, which pops the market at that moment. For example, toys with blockbuster franchises such as Marvel and Disney are sure to attract buyers of all ages.A considerable example is the LEGO Star Wars series. This category includes building sets with famous characters, spaceships, and scenes from popular Star Wars movies. Because the Star Wars franchise is so popular among kids and adults, people desire to buy these toys. LEGO has partnered with a leading brand to boost toy sales and keep children engaged in play. Some other trending toys include Barbie dolls that come in popular characters and even interactive dolls such as L.O.L. Surprise, which keep kids engaged to play in new ways.A look at recent innovations in the toy industrySmart toys are becoming trendy and come with Bluetooth connectivity, artificial intelligence, and even sensors. These toys offer interactive experiences which consist of robotic pets that respond to voice commands or educational tablets that can adjust according to a child's learning style. Therefore, the global toys market is likely to expand significantly since parents always look out to acquire fun and educational tools for their children.On the other hand, 3D printing technology is also changing toy design by helping manufacturers create unique shapes and customize them for individual preferences. This allows for more interaction and makes the play more enjoyable and educational. In addition, the Internet of Things is becoming important as toys are now able to connect to other devices or those in a child's environment. For example, smart toys track learning habits and give personalized feedback to help children learn better.Besides these, companies have emphasized sustainability by using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient methods. The materials include biodegradable toys and products made from recycled materials. Regarding ride-on toys, smart speed controls improve the child's safety during playtime. These innovations make playtime entertaining and educational, thus promoting industry growth in the future.Buy Now :-KFC partners with Pokémon for exclusive toys in ChinaIn May 2024, the fast-food industry adopted anime culture, with chains such as Arby's and McDonald's getting involved in otaku trends. KFC also contributed to the enthusiasm by creating a unique Pokémon crossover in honor of China's June 1st Children's Day. The chain introduced a family meal bundle that included Pokémon toys, featuring characters like Mimikyu, Togepi, Gengar, Psyduck, and Pikachu. Customers who ordered a super family meal received an additional pick-up Pokémon toy. As per the survey, it indicated that the toys quickly ran out in China.KFC's moves take advantage of Pokémon's immense popularity in the region, aligning with similar efforts from other fast-food brands. The popular giant McDonald's had already launched Happy Meals featuring Yu-Gi-Oh and Sanrio collaborations, which is gaining traction. However, there were even plans for this collaboration to start in the U.S., and it is expected that KFC could continue to extend its Pokémon toy offering beyond China.Do Purchase Enquiry Before BuyingConclusionThe toy sector has witnessed rapid growth due to factors such as technological advancements, pop culture trends, and increasing demand for educational and interactive toys. In addition, parents are looking for innovative ways to engage their children. Also, sustainability and environmental safety have also become key concerns, which are expected to fuel industry development in the coming years.Trending Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryBaby Toiletries MarketPet Care Market

