Drone Debris Damages Energy Infrastructure In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, debris from downed Russian drones damaged infrastructure, 20 settlements were cut off.

Chief of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At night, the enemy attacked Poltava region with UAVs. The explosions rang out in Myrhorod district. Air defense was activated. UAV debris damaged several private houses," the post reads.

As Pronin noted, there were no casualties.

"Debris also damaged energy infrastructure in Poltava region leaving 20 settlements cut off electricity," the regional chief stressed.

asin

All the relevant services are engaged in dealing with the consequences. The situation is under control, added Pronin.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, Russian troops attacked Poltava region with drones. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged leaving 56 households and 30 legal entities without electricity.