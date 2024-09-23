Atticus Publishing Presents Dr. F.K Taiwo's New Book 'Divine Blueprint: A Kingdom Guide To The Scriptures'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Unveiling the Kingdom of God: A Transformative Journey Through Scripture"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of Dr. F. K Taiwo 's highly anticipated book, Divine Blueprint: A Kingdom Guide to the Scriptures . In this transformative and insightful work, Dr. Taiwo presents a comprehensive guide to understanding the central role of the Kingdom of God within the biblical narrative.Divine Blueprint is a profound exploration of Scripture, examining how the Kingdom of God serves as the foundational theme around which all other biblical concepts revolve. From the inception of creation to the fulfillment of God's divine covenants in Christ, this book unveils the depths of God's eternal plan. It encourages readers to reframe their understanding of biblical truths, demonstrating how Kingdom principles transform individual lives, impact societies, and equip believers for spiritual warfare.Readers are invited to embark on a transformative journey, discovering how to live victorious and purposeful lives within God's eternal Kingdom. With practical insights and scriptural wisdom, Divine Blueprint equips believers to embrace their true identity as Kingdom citizens and to walk in alignment with God's grand purpose for humanity. Anticipation for Part Two of this series is already building as Dr. Taiwo prepares to expand further on these profound themes.Dr. Femi Taiwo is a distinguished pastor, visionary leader, and seasoned professional whose career spans across business administration, software engineering, and real estate investment. A property management expert, Dr. Taiwo transitioned into entrepreneurship and software engineering, showcasing his versatility across various industries.Today, he leads Christ Throne Church in Dallas, Texas, where he nurtures believers with profound biblical insight.Dr. Taiwo's teachings reflect his deep understanding of Kingdom principles, and his passion for guiding others into their divine purpose as Kingdom citizens. His ministry has inspired many to live impactful lives rooted in faith, justice, love, and righteousness.Dr. Taiwo was inspired to write Divine Blueprint to help readers explore the Bible with a Kingdom-centered perspective.Recognizing that many view the Kingdom of God as a peripheral theme, Dr. Taiwo seeks to shift that narrative, highlighting the Kingdom as the central framework for understanding God's purpose for humanity. Through this book, Dr. Taiwo hopes to ignite a deeper comprehension of how Kingdom principles can bring about personal transformation and societal change.The central message of Divine Blueprint is that the Kingdom of God is the core of the biblical narrative. It shapes everything from spiritual identity to societal structure, and believers are called to live out its principles in their daily lives. Dr. Taiwo emphasizes that living within the framework of God's Kingdom brings about justice, love, righteousness, and spiritual victory. Readers will walk away with practical tools to live with purpose, firmly grounded in their identity as Kingdom citizens.Atticus Publishing is a distinguished independent publishing house committed to elevating voices that inspire transformation and reflection. With a rich portfolio of authors and books that explore topics ranging from spirituality to personal growth, Atticus Publishing continues to foster a community of readers seeking to deepen their understanding of themselves and the world around them.

