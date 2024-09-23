US Embassy Partners With ARCE To Launch Central Information System For Egypt's Cultural Heritage Preservation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The US Embassy in Cairo has announced a new partnership with the American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE) to support the Egyptian of and Antiquities (MoTA) in launching a crucial Central Information System: Data Rescue, Training, and Needs Assessment Project. The project was officially launched on 17 September 2024, with U.S. Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg, Deputy Yomna El-Bahar, and other dignitaries in attendance at the Coptic Museum.

This initiative, funded by the US government's Cultural Property Implementation Grant, aims to enhance the skills of Egyptian museum staff in documentation, collections management, and information technology. It will establish a centralized system to unify collections from various MoTA museums, improving the tracking and documentation of artefacts.















The project will be implemented across several notable museums in Greater Cairo, including the Egyptian Museum, the Grand Egyptian Museum, and the Museum of Islamic Art. Ambassador Garg emphasized the importance of cultural preservation, stating,“This partnership is not only about preserving the past; it is also about shaping a future where the cultural richness of Egypt continues to thrive.”

Deputy Minister El-Bahar expressed gratitude for the ongoing support from the U.S. government, highlighting its role in enhancing museum management practices. Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, noted the project's alignment with MoTA's strategic goal of improving museum interconnectedness and artefact protection.

Louise Bertini, Executive Director of ARCE, conveyed her enthusiasm for collaborating on this project, which aims to upgrade the Egyptian Museum database and assess the feasibility of a centralized system.

The US government has invested over $140m in cultural heritage preservation in Egypt over the past three decades, with ongoing projects in cities like Sohag and Luxor. The embassy will also be accepting applications for additional funding opportunities as part of the 2024 Cultural Property Agreement Implementation Grant.