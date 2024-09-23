Snuggle House Foundation Unveils New Perinatal Co-Working And Community Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Perinatal Co-Working and Community Space will support black/brown families and black birth professionals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Snuggle House Foundation is pleased to announce opening of a new perinatal co-working and community space intended to empower black and brown families and birth professionals. Established in November 2021 by Jerriah Williams, a 27-year-old doula, student midwife, and advocate for perinatal and reproductive health, the company aims to provide support and care to black and brown families.Breaking Down Health Barriers for Black MothersAlthough becoming a mother should be a joyful and supportive journey, for many Black and Brown families, structural obstacles cast a shadow on this path. Black women are three to four times more likely than White women to develop pregnancy-related difficulties. This problem can be attributed to a variety of factors, including implicit biases in healthcare and restricted access to high-quality prenatal care. When compared to their white counterparts, these black women are 3-4 times riskier to die from a pregnancy-related problem. These issues are only amplified by a lack of postpartum support and culturally competent care. The goal of the Snuggle House Foundation is to alter this unsettling reality.For black and brown families looking for affordable prenatal care that is sensitive to their cultural background, the new facility is a bright spot. The Snuggle House Foundation provides families with the necessary support during their pregnancy, birth, and postpartum journeys, ranging from wellness services to education. The foundation's method integrates physical, mental, and evidence-based care to provide families with the skills to face labor and recovery confidently.A Safe Haven for Black and Brown Families and ProfessionalsThe new co-working and community space from Snuggle House Foundation seeks to address the underlying causes of inequalities in Black maternal health. Families can confidently navigate the intricacies of childbirth by receiving vital knowledge on prenatal, labor, and postpartum care through educational programs. Additionally, the foundation offers a reliable and secure labor and delivery plan, ensuring that families have the assistance they require all the way through giving birth.Beyond helping families, the new location allows black birth professionals to collaborate, make connections, and flourish in a community that recognizes the unique needs of their experiences. Under the leadership of Jerriah Williams, the new facility will have cross-functional rentable suits for co-working and diverse services, serving as both an educational hub and a collaborative workspace for professionals in the perinatal area. Thanks to the cross-functional rental suites, birth professionals, including doulas, midwives, and perinatal educators, can start their practices in a supportive setting.Plans for the Future: Snuggle House Birth CenterSnuggle House Foundation has future plans to open the Snuggle House Birth Center as part of its continuous expansion. This free-standing center will have a postpartum recovery facility, birthing suites, and a clinic run by midwives. The Foundation's long-term goal of providing comprehensive perinatal services and assisting families at every stage of their childbirth experience aligns with this upcoming development."Black and brown families deserve a space for us and by us!" stated founder Jerriah Williams, describing her idea for the new venue.“We at the Snuggle House Foundation are a family, not just a perinatal health organization.”To learn more, visit .For updates, follow Snuggle House Foundation on Social Media:Instagram:Facebook:

