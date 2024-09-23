AV-Comparatives Tested Internet Security Suites For Consumers: Real-World Protection Test July-August 2024 Factsheet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andreas Clementi, ceo and founder, AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AV-Comparatives , a leading independent organization in the field of IT security testing, today released the results of their Internet Security Suites Real-World Protection Test for July-August 2024. This comprehensive test is one of the most intricate in the industry, evaluating products' abilities to protect against real-world threats.Overview of the TestThe Real-World Protection Test is designed to simulate real-life conditions that typical users might encounter while surfing the web. Each test is conducted using live test cases, including working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. For the July-August 2024 period, the test set included 237 live test cases.Tested ProductsThe following security products were evaluated:* Avast Free Antivirus* AVG Internet Security* Avira Free Security* Bitdefender Total Security* ESET HOME Security Essential* F-Secure Internet Security* G Data Total Security* Kaspersky Standard* McAfee Total Protection* Microsoft Defender Antivirus* Norton Antivirus Plus* Panda Free Antivirus* Quick Heal Internet Security* Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus* TotalAV Antivirus Pro* Trend Micro Internet SecurityKey FindingsDespite the challenging test conditions, several products demonstrated exceptional protection rates. However, the testing process revealed that maintaining up-to-date systems and applications significantly reduces the effectiveness of malicious exploits, underscoring the importance of regular updates.Protection RatesThe protection scores for July-August 2024 varied across products, with the results showing a range of protection capabilities. Although some products achieved 100% protection rates against the widespread malicious samples used in the test, it should be noted that no security product can guarantee absolute protection against all threats.False PositivesAs part of the comprehensive testing process, false positives were also evaluated. The inclusion of false-positive testing helps to ensure that the products not only block malicious activities but also minimize disruption by avoiding incorrect threat identification.ConclusionThrough rigorous and methodical testing, AV-Comparatives provides vital insights into the performance of leading security products. This helps consumers and businesses make informed decisions about their cybersecurity solutions.For more detailed results and information on the Real-World Protection Test, please visit AV-Comparatives

