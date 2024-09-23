Summit BHC Expands In New Mexico With Las Cruces Recovery Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brent Turner, CEO, Summit BHC

Enhancing Access to Comprehensive Substance Use Disorder and Mental Treatment

- Turner, Summit BHC CEOFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce the official opening of Las Cruces Recovery Center (“Las Cruces Recovery”) in Las Cruces, New Mexico.Las Cruces Recovery Center marks Summit's second facility in New Mexico and the 38th in its expanding network. The facility is now open and ready to support adults struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. With a dedicated team of experienced clinicians and support staff, Las Cruces Recovery offers a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification and residential treatment."Summit is excited to bring our expertise and dedication to the Las Cruces community with the opening of Las Cruces Recovery Center," stated Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. "This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to providing essential treatment services and support to individuals and families in need.”Summit brings a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care, coupled with a culture of compassion focused on improving the lives we touch. Unique program differentiators include innovative family-based and alumni support programs which increase connectedness through all stages of the treatment and recovery process.Please join Las Cruces Recovery Center for its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on October 10 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. MST. The event will be held at Las Cruces Recovery Center, located at 2941 Los Amigos Court, Las Cruces, NM 88011.About SummitHeadquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit's mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company's primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 38 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.

