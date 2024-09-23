Palmetto Moon Celebrates Its 45Th Store Location With Grand Opening In Rock Hill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Moon , the ultimate Southern lifestyle retailer, is set to unveil its newest store in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday, October 19th. Located at Rock Hill Galleria (2301 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, South Carolina) this store opening marks a significant milestone as Palmetto Moon's 12th location in the Palmetto State. This new location is easily accessible right off of highway I-77 at exit 79 Dave Lyle Blvd, and serves as a one-stop shop for fashion, apparel, gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.Palmetto Moon invites the Rock Hill community to join the Grand Opening Weekend Celebration from Saturday, October 19th through Sunday, October 20th, 2024. To kick off the festivities, the first 200 attendees on each day will receive a custom 20 oz. YETI Tumbler with a qualifying $50 purchase (while supplies last). Additionally, visitors signing up for the Palmetto Moon Perks Loyalty Program during the weekend have the opportunity to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 reward)!On Saturday, October 19th, shoppers can enjoy family-friendly activities including:- A custom YETI 20 oz. Tumbler (with a qualifying $50 purchase) for the first 200 shoppers- Spin-to-Win prizes every 20 minutes and hourly grand prizes from popular brands like YETI and Swig from 10am-2pm- The party continues with Simply Southern! From 2-5pm enjoy giveaways, sweet treats and receive a FREE Simply Southern sequin tote with any $50+ purchase, while supplies last- Palmetto Perks Giveaway - TWO new Perks Members will win 1,000 Perks Points! - Members who sign up Sat-Sun are eligible to winFull details on Palmetto Moon's Grand Opening Celebration, including a timeline of events, can be found by visiting the brand's official Facebook event page, at .“We're incredibly grateful to celebrate this tremendous growth milestone,” says Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas.“From our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston, South Carolina, to now 45 stores across seven states, our success is a testament to our loyal customers and their support. We have a passionate customer base in Rock Hill and opening a store here has been a long time coming.”Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager, adds,“It's a privilege to continue Palmetto Moon's growth in our home state and we are thrilled to welcome Rock Hill to the Palmetto Moon family. We are excited to be part of Rock Hill's thriving and vibrant community and we look forward to becoming a beloved destination for locals and visitors."The new Rock Hill store will showcase a carefully curated selection of popular brands, including Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Old Row, Simply Southern and YETI. It also features Palmetto Moon's exclusive products, local brands such as Girl Tribe, and custom Clemson and University of South Carolina collegiate gear.Palmetto Moon is a rapidly growing Southern retailer known for its relentless focus on customer service and dedication to sharing the Southern lifestyle. With the addition of Rock Hill, Palmetto Moon now proudly boasts 45 stores across the Southeast. Hand-picking a showcase of top brands alongside emerging makers, Palmetto Moon offers gifts tailored to each community it serves. Learn more at .###Palmetto Moon, based in Charleston, South Carolina, is a rapidly growing specialty apparel, accessories, home, and gifts retailer celebrating the Southern lifestyle. Palmetto Moon is a fun, energetic company with a relentless focus on customer service. The stores carry countless affordable gifts and a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands including YETI, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Bogg Bag, Southern Marsh, Vineyard Vines, Chubbies, Patagonia, Local Boy Outfitters, Free People, Old Row, Costa, Columbia, Kan Can, Rainbow Sandals, Reef, Brumate, Mud Pie, and many more.Palmetto Moon currently operates 45 locations throughout the Southeast in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Shop online at .

