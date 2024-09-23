Bitget Enters A Multi-Million Dollar Deal With La Liga To Explore Crypto-Sports Synergy

(MENAFN- B2Press) Bitget is now LALIGA's Official Partner in the EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM regions.

Victoria, Seychelles -- Bitget, the world's leading exchange and Web3 company, has partnered up with LALIGA, the world's most celebrated league, as an official partner. The collaboration unveiled at Token2049 in Singapore indicates Bitget's strategic move into the sports sector across Eastern, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The multi-million-dollar partnership boasts exclusive benefits to both parties and aligns with the "Make It Count" belief of attaining greatness through perseverance and positive passion.

LALIGA has a storied history of producing and attracting legendary football talents, with star players like Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, and Lewandowski currently gracing their fields. With the partnership, Bitget has secured exposure from the massive reach of LALIGA, and the football organization will gain support for comprehensive Web3 solutions.

LALIGA's deep-rooted commitment to innovation has seen the company pioneer the use of AI, VR, Big Data, and machine learning, to enhance game strategies and performance analysis. The LALIGA's openness to technological advancements extends to crypto and blockchain, as seen in their collaborations with NFT companies.

“Over the last decade, digitalization and innovation have been among LALIGA's priorities. Last season, we made this a priority under the umbrella of our New Era, which put the emphasis on technology: we want to be pioneers, and we are committed to it” said Javier Tebas, president of LALIGA.

“This agreement is very important for LALIGA's international expansion, as it shows the strategic importance of Asia and territories such as Turkey and LATAM: we know that LALIGA has fans all over the world and that these fans are on the cutting-edge regarding innovation. This type of agreement helps us to get closer to this type of audience in these strategic markets and to highlight our shared values” said Octavi Anoro, director of International at LALIGA.

The futuristic approach of LALIGA aligns with Bitget's vision of spreading crypto awareness and providing secure access to it throughout the globe.

"As the world of sports continues to embrace digital innovation, crypto, blockchain, and emerging technology are becoming integral to this transformation," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "Partnering with LALIGA allows us to accelerate the growth of crypto in sports, bringing new opportunities for fans and athletes alike. LALIGA's sports spirit aligns with our belief of "Make It Count", achieving greatness through perseverance and positive passion. We believe this collaboration will enhance the experience for over a billion people as it sets a path for broader adoption of Web3 in emerging markets," Chen added.

This September, Bitget celebrates its six-year journey of incremental growth, continuously enhancing its products and services. The "Make It Count", runs on a philosophy championed by their previous partnerships, emphasizing perseverance, positive passion and no-progress-too-small belief. Aligned with this, the collaboration between Bitget and LALIGA aims to explore the intersection of cryptocurrency and sports, targeting the adoption of crypto and Web3 technologies in emerging markets.

This partnership strengthens Bitget's growing influence and highlights LALIGA's evolution in integrating crypto within the sports industry. Together, they look to inspire the next billion users to embrace the future of finance while celebrating the timeless spirit of sports.

