Leading Premium Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Company, Nightowl Espresso Martini Celebrates Prestigious Awards And A Year Of Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NightOwl Espresso Martini, a leader in premium ready-to-drink espresso martinis, is proud to announce that it has been honored with awards from The Fifty Best, the L.A. Spirit Awards, and Ready-to-Drink Magazine. These accolades highlight a year of remarkable success and expansion for the brand.

The Fifty Best

NightOwl Martini

Continue Reading



NightOwl Vodka Espresso Martini - Double Gold Medal NightOwl Tequila Espresso Martini - Gold Medal

L.A. Spirit Awards





NightOwl Vodka Espresso Martini - Gold Medal NightOwl Tequila Espresso Martini - Silver Medal

RTD Ready-To-Drink Magazine



NightOwl Vodka Espresso Martini - Gold Medal NightOwl Tequila Espresso Martini - Gold Medal

"We're thrilled to be recognized by such esteemed industry leaders," says Stephanie Jackson, VP, Sales, NightOwl Espresso Martini. "These awards are a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and our continued efforts to innovate in the ready-to-drink space. We look forward to building on this success as we expand even further."

In addition to these prestigious awards, 2024 has been a significant year for NightOwl's expansion efforts. The brand has successfully aligned with top-tier distributors in nine markets, expanded its distribution channels, and strengthened its presence in key regions across the country. This growth reflects NightOwl's commitment to delivering high-quality, convenient cocktail experiences to consumers everywhere.

As NightOwl continues to grow, it remains focused on its mission to offer the best espresso martini experience, combining convenience with a premium taste that consumers love.

About NightOwl Espresso Martini

Following consumer trends and preferences, NightOwl has brought tequila to the forefront of the Espresso Martini recipe.

Both the vodka and tequila styles contain 12.5% ABV, premium real spirits, and natural coffee (100mg of caffeine).



Available in both single-serve and a convenient 4-pack, both NightOwl's tequila and vodka styles are offered in 200ml cans with an SRP of $19.99 per 4-pack.

For additional information and to find NightOwl near you, please visit

DrinkNightOwl

and be sure to follow along on social @drinknightowl.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE NightOwl Espresso Martini

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED