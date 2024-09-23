Philippine Armed Forces Face Funding Hurdles in Territorial Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Philippines faces a complex situation as it strives to modernize its military amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. initially approved an ambitious 1.39 trillion peso ($24.95 billion) modernization plan for the of the Philippines.



This plan aimed to shift focus from internal security to external defense, particularly in the West Philippine Sea . However, recent developments have complicated this vision.



The Philippine House of Representatives approved a defense budget of 254 billion pesos ($4.56 billion) for 2025, a 16% reduction from the original proposal.



This budget cut raises concerns about the military's ability to defend national interests in disputed territories.







Despite the setback, the government remains committed to strengthening its defense capabilities.



The proposed 2025 budget allocates 204.4 billion pesos ($3.67 billion) for land, air, and naval forces defense programs.



An additional 50 billion pesos ($897.34 million) will fund the revised modernization plan, reflecting the strategic shift towards external defense.



The Philippine Coast Guard , crucial for patrols and resupply missions in the South China Sea, will see a 6% budget increase to 31.4 billion pesos ($563.53 million).



This boost aims to support ongoing efforts to assert Philippine rights in contested waters, even after reaching a provisional arrangement with China regarding the Second Thomas Shoal.



Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has proposed creative financing solutions to address funding challenges.



He suggests implementing 'buy-now-pay-later' schemes with extended grace periods to facilitate military equipment purchases.



This approach could help bridge the gap between ambitious modernization goals and budget constraints.



The defense budget situation unfolds against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions. China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, rejected by a 2016 international court ruling, continue to fuel disputes.

Philippine Armed Forces Face Funding Hurdles in Territorial Dispute

The Philippines maintains its commitment to upholding sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of these challenges.



As the Philippines balances its defense needs with broader economic goals, the government faces tough decisions.



The 2025 national budget, totaling 6.35 trillion pesos ($113.96 billion), aims to support economic growth and poverty reduction.



Education receives the largest share at 977.6 billion pesos ($17.54 billion), followed by public works at 900 billion pesos ($16.15 billion), health at 298 billion pesos ($5.35 billion), and agriculture at 211 billion pesos ($3.79 billion).



The coming years will test the Philippines' ability to strengthen its defense capabilities while managing fiscal constraints.



The nation's leaders must navigate these challenges carefully to ensure national security and maintain stability in the volatile South China Sea region.

