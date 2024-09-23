Jordan's Minister of Energy, Mineral Resources underscores importance of emerging energy storage technologies in helping to meet global climate goals

(MENAFN) Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan's of and Mineral Resources, underscored the vital importance of emerging energy storage technologies in helping to meet global climate goals, particularly the objective of keeping the Earth's temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius. This emphasis is crucial in light of the swift climate changes observed in recent years.



During his opening remarks at the workshop on the "Feasibility Study of the Mujib Dam for Pumped Hydroelectric Energy Storage," a collaborative initiative with the World Bank and the of Planning, supported by the Norwegian Embassy in Jordan, Al-Kharabsheh expressed confidence in the project's potential. He noted that effective planning for the Mujib Dam project will significantly bolster local energy contributions and elevate the proportion of renewable energy within Jordan's overall energy framework. This aligns seamlessly with the country's objectives to enhance renewable energy in electricity production, reinforcing Jordan's status as a leader in this domain.



The strategic plan for the energy sector covering 2020-2030 aims to increase the share of renewable energy to 30% of the total electricity generated, with a goal of reaching 50% by the year 2050.



Holly Benner, the World Bank's Permanent Resident in Jordan, echoed the optimism surrounding the renewable energy landscape in the country. She pointed out that the innovative water pumping and energy storage project at the Wadi Mujib Dam has the potential to transform energy management in Jordan, thereby improving the nation's energy security and setting the stage for a more sustainable future.

