Neurodesign Academy Launches Their Brand New Educational Platform

The newly launched NeuroDesign Academy is transforming how design professionals approach their craft by integrating the power of neuroscience, the beauty of design, and science-backed strategies into the design process.

NeuroDesign Academy is an international educational dedicated to bridging the gap between design and neuroscience. It offers foundational and micro-courses to professionals in the interior design sector, teaching the principles of neuroaes

At the NeuroDesign Academy, we champion the principle of 'Form Follows Feeling,' blending science, nature, beauty, and emotion to craft spaces that resonate deeply with individuals.

Linda Kafka, WELL AP, the driving force and the Founder of the NeuroDesign Academy and its program creator. Since 2009, she has been a trusted and valued educator, and advocate for residential interior design.

Through NeuroDesign Academy's new courses and a global community, of professionals can dive into neurodesign and learn how to create spaces that evoke positive emotional responses.

The NeuroDesign Academy offers a a global audience of design & trade pros education and the benefits of understanding Neuroscience of Design.

The NeuroDesign Academy's educational courses share factual and proven critical studies that show that up to 80-90% of health outcomes are determined by our homes and the built environment.Since homes are our most significant investment, we should promote their health and well-being to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate is one of the fastest-growing sectors reaching $580 billion dollars in 2024.Kafka shared,“At the NeuroDesign Academy, we champion the principle of 'Form Follows Feeling,' blending science, nature, beauty, and emotion to craft spaces that resonate deeply with individuals.” Kafka went on to explain how her organization helps to reach a global design audience, and to educate a wide range of design and trade professionals on the benefits to The Neuroscience of Design.NeuroDesign Academy's education platform offers comprehensive, easily accessible online, self-paced courses that are designed to empower interior designers, architects, retailers, product designers, manufacturers and even sales professionals, with a greater understanding of overall design outcomes focused human centered design to support well-being.Leading scholar and expert, Susan Magsamen, Director of IAM Labs at Johns Hopkins University, explains how important it is to the design and trade community to have a larger understanding of Human Biology,“Our brains and bodies are always sensing and interpreting the world around us. And we know that the design of spaces impacts our biology. The opportunity to use this knowledge, to design and create intentional spaces that support our health and well-being-that is the future of design.”NeuroDesign is the study and the application of how design elements interact with the human brain to influence emotional, cognitive, and physiological responses. This multidisciplinary field combines principles from neuroscience, psychology, and design to create environments that enhance human well-being, performance, and overall experience.By focusing on how environments affect emotions and cognition, NeuroDesign goes beyond aesthetics, providing designers with the tools to shape spaces that positively impact the overall human experience.Dr. Colin Ellard, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Waterloo, states,“There's a lot of science in ensuring that a building doesn't fall down. There are certain basic principles of physics that you have to follow. I would say that it is the same thing with human science. There are certain underlying principles of human biology and neuroscience that suggest how we ought to build and design.”Through our new courses and our growing community, professionals can dive into neurodesign and learn how to create spaces that evoke positive emotional responses. Participants will explore biophilic design techniques that seamlessly integrate nature into projects, fostering a deeper connection with the natural world.They will also discover salutogenic principles that promote holistic well-being through physical activity and social interaction. On the rise is neurodiversity, where learning focuses on the idea that everyone is different and spaces need to reflect individualism and not be a carbon copy of what is trending.“More than ever, design professionals are turning to science to transform how we experience our everyday spaces. Our mission is to educate the design and trade communities on how to create environments that evoke positive emotions, reduce stress, improve cognitive function, increase joy and comfort and positively influence individual well-being,” Kafka said.At NeuroDesign Academy, the curriculum teaches design pros to look beyond aesthetics, focusing on the nonconscious effects of design elements. From neuroscience to the science of sound, light, color, smell, textures, patterns, sleep and more, we provide the expertise to share knowledge on why and how to create better environments. This scientific approach ensures that every design element contributes to human health, well-being, and happiness.Kafka shared,“We understand that human biology plays a crucial role in design and that we all need to be aware of how the built environment influences our physiological responses. Through the integration of biological knowledge into design we can demonstrate the value designers offer to consumers for the creation of spaces that can significantly improve human health outcomes.”NeuroDesign Academy currently offers the only course on the Foundations in Science of Design. Revised from the original course launched in 2022, this updated version provides certification and carries 18 CEU credits, of which 10.5 are Health Safety Welfare accredited. Written by industry experts in neurosciences, environmental psychologists, cognitive architects and related fields, this course equips professionals in the built environment. Its courses provides knowledge to apply scientific principles to design processes, ensuring that spaces are both beautiful and optimized for human well-being.These courses set a new standard in the industry for integrating science and design, and are focused on supporting and elevating your design process, which will transform your business and career. Whether you're a designer, decorator, architect, retailer, manufacturer, sales representative or stager in the interior design sector, you'll gain the expertise needed to understand why and how products and spaces resonate emotionally and physiologically with people. With our science-backed approach, you'll be equipped to lead in the growing wellness design sector.For more information about courses or to enroll, visit NeuroDesign Academy ( ). Contact: Linda Kafka, WELL AP, Founder, NeuroDesign Academy info@neurodesignacademyAbout NeuroDesign Academy:NeuroDesign Academy is an international online educational platform dedicated to bridging the gap between design and neuroscience. It offers foundational and micro-courses to professionals in the interior design sector, teaching the principles of neuroaesthetics and neurodesign and the physiological impact of environments. Through the concept of“Form Follows Feeling,” NeuroDesign Academy prepares designers to create beautiful, functional spaces that enhance human well-being. Established in 2019, our company focuses on supporting the trades as they navigate the competitive interior design sector, bringing easy to access information from the field of neurosciences.About Linda Kafka, WELL AP, Founder, NeuroDesign Academy:Linda Kafka, the driving force behind the NeuroDesign Academy and program creator. Since 2009, she has been a trusted and valued educator, and advocate for residential interior design. She was instrumental in building and managing Canada's only trade design center, where she supported interior design professionals and emerging students through relevant programming.My journey in intertwining aesthetics and science took root in 2019 with the neuroaesthetic installation at Salone del Mobile, Milan, A Space for Being. This transformative experience ignited my dedication to enhancing the understanding of interior designers' vital role by integrating scientific principles into education. I firmly believe in the power of design to improve health, and it is crucial that we redefine the value proposition of what YOU do in creating spaces that promote health and well-being. Linda invites design professionals and related industries to join her as we embark on a transformative journey that blends human focused science with interior design. Together, we can foster a world where design not only beautifies but also significantly enriches our lives.###

