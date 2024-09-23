Trainery One Launches Trakcoaching, Streamlining Executive Coaching Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director, Trainery OneRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trainery One TM is rolling out TRAKCoaching TM, their coaching management platform, during the 2024 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas.TRAKCoaching is a coaching management solution for organizations and coaching companies looking for a comprehensive solution to manage their coaching operations. The product supports individual coaches, coachees, learning programs, and coaching administration. The compelling user-focused functionality includes a comprehensive set of analytics to track activity and results.TRAKCoaching also works for all organizations that need a solution to manage their Learning and Development programs, budget, and multiple styles of learning. TraineryLMS, TRAKLearning, and TRAKCoaching integrate to manage coaching, online employee training, and all events, content, learning methodologies, and compliance.“Unlike coaching solutions that are standalone products, TRAKCoaching, a module of Trainery One, offers a comprehensive set of features and solutions to help employees grow and to manage the business of learning. This positions TRAKCoaching as an unparalleled product in the marketplace,” said Mahesh Kumar, Managing Director.Trainery One has simultaneously rolled out the TRAKCoaching and TRAKLearning Mobile App to support on-the-go professionals. The app is available in both Apple and Android marketplaces.Trainery One offers learning and human capital management solutions for small-middle and enterprise level organizations. In addition to TRAKCoaching, Trainery Learning solutions include TraineryLMS, Streamery, TRAKLearning - a training management platform, and a Content Library powered by Training Network. HCM solutions include CompBldr®, a multi-module compensation management software, and ReviewCloud, a performance management solution. To learn more about Trainery One solutions visit .ABOUTTrainery OneTM is the brand umbrella for TraineryLEARNING and TraineryHCM SaaS technology talent management solutions. Trainery One has seven product solutions, 50K+ users, and 300+ clients located throughout the USA. For more information, please visit .

