Global Market For Home Automation In 2023 Valued At US$ 112.7 Billion, Expected To Reach US$ 715.6 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global home is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its value reaching US$ 112.7 billion in 2023 and projected to skyrocket to US$ 715.6 billion by 2032, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2024 to 2032. The surging demand for smart homes, coupled with advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) technology, continues to drive this market expansion.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Home automation systems, which enable homeowners to control various aspects of their homes remotely, have become increasingly popular due to their ability to enhance comfort, security, and energy efficiency. The growing adoption of smart devices such as lighting, thermostats, security systems, and voice-activated assistants has fueled the market's momentum.Key factors driving market growth include increasing consumer demand for smart energy management solutions, enhanced security systems, and the integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in home devices. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income and an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers across the globe are contributing to the widespread adoption of home automation solutions.The North American region currently leads the market, driven by early technology adoption and high consumer demand. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and government initiatives supporting smart city development.As the home automation market expands, key players are continuously innovating to meet evolving consumer needs, focusing on seamless integration between devices, improved user interfaces, and enhanced security protocols..ABB Ltd..Amazon, Inc..Apple Inc..ASSA ABLOY.Axis Communication AB.Comcast Corp..Control4 Corp..Google.Honeywell International, Inc.Hubbell Inc..Ingersoll-Rand PLC.Johnson Controls International.Legrand S.A..LG Electronics.Lutron Electronics Co. Inc..Robert Bosch Gmbh.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd..Schneider Electric.Siemens AG.Sony.United Technologies Corporation.Kiddi.Other Prominent PlayersFor media inquiries, please contact:Market Segmentation Overview:By Type.Hardware.Lighting ControloRelaysoOccupancy SensorsoDaylight SensorsoTimersoDimmersoSwitchesoLighting Control Accessories and Other Products.Security and Access ControloVideo Surveillance SystemsCameras & NVRsSoftware/Video AnalyticsoAccess Control SystemsBiometric Access ControlNon-Biometric Access Control.HVAC ControloSmart ThermostatsoHeating and Cooling CoilsoActuatorsoSmart VentsoOthers.Entertainment and Other Controls.Home HealthcareoHealth Status MonitorsoPhysical Activity Monitors.Smart KitchenoSmart Coffee MakersoSmart KettlesoSmart Dish WashersoSmart OvensoSmart CooktopsoSmart Cookers.Home AppliancesoSmart RefrigeratorsoSmart WashersoSmart LocksoSmart Water HeatersoSmart Vacuum Cleaners.Smart FurnitureoSmart TablesoSmart DesksoSmart SofasoOthers.Software.ServicesBy Technology.Wired.WirelessoBluetoothoWi-FioZigbeeoDalioOthers (z-wave & hybrid)By Application.Security.Lighting.Entertainment.Healthcare.Energy Management.HVAC.OthersBy End User.Residential.CommercialBy Building Type.Single Family Homes.Apartment BuildingoLow riseoHigh riseoSkyscrapers.Villas/Bungalows.Others (mobile homes, cottages)By Construction Type.Renovation.NewBy Distribution Channel.Online.OfflineoSpeciality StoresoRetail (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)oThird Party Service Providers (Telecom, Security, OEMs)By Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoSouth KoreaoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoUAEoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Aamir Beg

Astute Analytica

+ +1 888-429-6757

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.